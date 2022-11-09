Heavy Turnout at Local Polling Sites

Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk.

Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/

US Sen. Chuck Schumer claimed victory Tuesday night over conservative radio commentator Joe Pinion.

Republican congressional candidate Nick LaLota stopped at Huntington Republican committee headquarters where he was greeted by a variety of local officials, including Town Supervisor Ed Smyth, Assemblyman Keith Brown, Highway Superintendent Andre Sorrentino, County Legislator Manny Esteban and others. LaLota is running against Democrat Bridget Fleming.

Local parties exhorted their voters to get out to the polls if they hadn’t already voted early.

US Rep. Tom Suozzi, who currently represents Huntington in Congress in the Third District, decided to run for governor but lost to Gov. Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary. And through redistricting completed this year, Huntington was moved into the First. Suozzi was the second consecutive Democrat to represent Huntington, following US. Rep Steve Israel.