Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Ex-Vikings Fullback Signs with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are 6-3 through nine weeks of the 2022 season, a half-game out of first place with the New York Jets in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills. Mike McDaniels’ team tweaked its roster on Tuesday, releasing DE Big Kat Bryant and adding former Vikings fullback Jake Bargas. The ex-Vikings will join Miami’s practice squad.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Josh Allen’s Status for Sunday Is What Your Mom Used to Say
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the frontrunner to win the NFL MVP award, and his status against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 is in jeopardy. The 26-year-old injured his elbow, UCL, and perhaps nerves in a loss to the New York Jets last weekend. And his head coach, Sean McDermott, sounds like a loving mother in describing his status for Week 10.
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Vikings May Play Superstar-for-a-Minute QB Sunday
Remember when the Minnesota Vikings were going through uncertainty at the quarterback position, and a career backup emerged as one of the best quarterbacks on the planet, even if for a moment? Well, he could be starting against them on Sunday as a member of the Buffalo Bills. Case Keenum...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Bills
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Buffalo Bills is ready — and it accounts for either scenario involving Josh Allen or Case Keenum. The Vikings can hit an 8-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with...
WR Battle Looms for Vikings
Facing off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, it’s hard not to get excited about a matchup on the edges. While the Vikings secondary may leave something to be desired, both offenses have a wide receiver that could be argued as the best in the NFL. For the...
Vikings TE Set to Return to Practice
The Minnesota Vikings have struggled with their tight end depth early in the 2022 NFL season. This has prompted the team to make multiple moves at the position, including their trade to acquire T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions. Of course, injures are a major factor to these problems. Not...
Ex-Viking Joins 4th Team in 71 Days
The Arizona Cardinals have created a sport of plucking former Minnesota Vikings players this year, and Wednesday followed the same trend. One day after dismissal from the New Orleans Saints, offensive guard Wyatt Davis joined the Cardinals, an addition to the team’s active roster. The Vikings drafted Davis in...
The Vikings May be Even Deeper at Tight End
Much of the fan focus has been on newly-acquired T.J. Hockenson, who certainly made quite the impression in his purple debut. His 9 targets turned into 9 catches for 70 yards. Not an eye-popping yardage total, but certainly a reflection of him being heavily involved in the game plan. Well, some recent news suggested that the Vikings may be getting even deeper at tight end.
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
Former First-Round Pick Joins Packers
The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games and currently sit at 3-6. If the season ended today, they’d be picking No. 10 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Clearly, there’s something wrong with this team and the back-to-back MVP. As an attempt at fixing some of these issues, a former first-round pick joins the Packers on the defensive side of the ball.
Once-Promising Viking Cut by Another Team
Sometimes NFL general managers and draft pundits really nail a collegiate class. But the process isn’t an exact science. One recent Minnesota Vikings example of the latter is Wyatt Davis, a once-promising offensive guard from Ohio State. And after failing to catch on with Minnesota, Davis was waived by the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.
Kirk Cousins drops truth bomb on Vikings’ Stefon Diggs-Justin Jefferson swap
The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 but are about to face one of their toughest matchups of the season: a road game against old friend Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bulls. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s connection has been crucial, just in the way that the connection between Cousins and Diggs was.
Upcoming Vikings Game Is Like a 9-Part Soap Opera
So many storylines fill the plot for Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, it could syndicate as a soap opera on daytime television. The Vikings travel to Highmark Stadium for a date with the Bills this Sunday and haven’t won in Buffalo in 25 years. And that’s not even the tip of the purple iceberg for the drama.
An Emerging Rookie and Other Week 9 Vikings Takeaways
Like almost every week, the Vikings pulled off another comeback win. This time, the Commanders lost their 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Vikings are cruising to a division championship with a 4.5-game lead after all other NFC North teams once again lost. We learned a few things about the 2022 Minnesota Vikings.
Vikings TE Bolts for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) are nearing elimination from the AFC playoff race, but Josh McDaniels’ team is still making roster moves. On Thursday, the Raiders signed Minnesota Vikings tight end Jacob Hollister from Minnesota’s practice squad — on the same day that Raiders TE Darren Waller hit injured reserve.
Get Ready to Learn the Name of Vikings Rookie CB
Third-year Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler will miss Sunday’s bout with the Buffalo Bills, unlocking an opportunity for a rookie — one who shined in Week 9 at Washington. His name is Akayleb Evans, a man snagging headlines last April because of his general manager. The Vikings selected...
GolfWRX
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course
It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0