Ohio State

Ohio State Issue 1 passes overwhelmingly

By Laura A. Bischoff, The Columbus Dispatch
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

A constitutional amendment backed by Republicans and county prosecutors won easy approval from Ohio voters on Tuesday.

"I expected it to win 3 to 1. Everybody thought it was a good idea," said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who pushed for Issue 1.

Final unofficial results show the issue passing with 78% of the vote.

State Issue 1 says that when setting bail, courts must consider public safety, a person's criminal record, the likelihood they'll show up for court and the seriousness of the crime.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, who advocated for Issue 1, said in a written statement: “The margin of victory leaves no doubt. Ohioans want judges to consider safety when setting bail, to protect their lives, loved ones and neighborhoods.”

2022 Ohio election results: 2022 Ohio election: Mike DeWine wins reelection over Democrat Nan Whaley

2022 election results: J.D. Vance defeats Tim Ryan in Ohio U.S. Senate race

Ohio election results: State Issue 1

Bail – money and or conditions – is intended to ensure that someone will show up for court. The defendant may have to put up a certain amount of money to be released until trial. If they can't afford it, they may turn to a third-party bondsman, who agrees to cover the amount in exchange for a fee and the right to collateral, such as a house or car, if the defendant doesn't show up for court.

The court may also impose conditions such as house arrest, GPS monitoring or drug testing while the defendant is released and awaiting trial.

The push for a constitutional amendment started after the Ohio Supreme Court said in a 4-3 ruling that money bail can be used only to ensure someone's return to court and that excessive bail is unconstitutional.

Setting a high bond simply to keep someone charged with a crime in jail before trial was “both statutorily and constitutionally unlawful," the court found. That prompted Republicans to back the proposed constitutional amendment, saying public safety should be a factor considered.

For years, reformers have inched the state toward less reliance on money bail – a system that they say lets rich defendants pay their way out of jail while poor defendants sit behind bars. But legislation has so far failed to move through the Legislature.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State Issue 1 passes overwhelmingly

amy
3d ago

Sad we have to vote common sense back in, but thank God it’s happening!

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

