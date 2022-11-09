Midterms: All the wins and losses in Ottawa and Allegan counties

HOLLAND — Voters in the Holland area had their say in a variety of state, county and local ballot measures and elected offices in the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Three statewide proposals and the offices of governor, attorney general and secretary of state headlined the ballot. Voters also decided on congressional and state representatives and state senators in newly drawn districts.

Several county commissioner seats in both Ottawa and Allegan counties were contested, plus a handful of millages, school board seats and judgeships on the ballot.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, has been declared the winner in Michigan's fourth congressional district over Democrat Joseph Alfonso. Huizenga received 182,186 votes — 55.7 percent — compared to 134,357 for Alfonso as of Wednesday morning.

Ottawa County reported full results at 3:09 a.m. Allegan County's unofficial results were posted at 3:28 a.m.

Republican Nancy DeBoer, Holland's former mayor, secured the 86th House District with 56.19 percent of the votes. DeBoer received 22,077 votes compared to 17,214 for Democrat Larry Jackson.

Park Township’s public safety mileage passed with 6,275 "yes" votes against 4,382 “no” votes.

The Olive Township roads proposal has failed, based on unofficial results. The proposal received 1,035 "yes" votes and 1,226 "no" votes.

The parks millage in Laketown Township was also voted down. The proposal, which would have funded restroom construction in several township parks, received 1,757 “yes” votes and 2,014 “no” votes.

The operating millage for Jamestown Township’s Patmos Library, which failed in August amid backlash over books with LGBTQ+ themes, failed once again Tuesday, with 55.8 percent voting "no." A total of 3,060 voted against the library's funding, while 2,427 voted in favor.

For the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, Republican Gretchen Cosby (8,759) defeated Democrat Danielle Smith (5,886) in District 1; Republican Lucy Ebel (5,089) beat Democrat Joe Spaulding (4,511) in District 2; and incumbent Doug Zylstra, the lone Democrat on the board, beat Republican Daniela Garcia by a margin of 5,480 to 4,647 in District 3.

"Thank you to the residents of the city of Holland for your support and trust," Zylstra wrote in a statement to The Sentinel. "I look forward to representing all residents and being their voice on the new county board the next two years."

Incumbent State Senator Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville, earned a 78,807 to 45,736 win over Democrat Kim Nagy in his reelection campaign for the the 31st Senate District. Brad Slagh cruised to reelection in the 85th House District. The Republican earned 32,847 votes, compared to 13,336 for Democrat Todd Avery.

In the 20th Senate District in Allegan County, Incumbent Republican Aric Nesbitt received 18,631 votes and Democrat Kim Jorgensen Gane received 9,769.

Republican Rachelle Smit won election in Michigan’s 43rd House District, defeating Democrat Mark Ludwig. Smit received 30,920 votes compared to Ludwig’s 12,771. The district includes portions of Allegan and Ottawa Counties.

Democrat Joey Andrews won the 38th House District, narrowly defeating Republican Kevin Whiteford. Andrews received 20,945 votes, 50.8 percent, compared to Whiteford’s 20,292, 49.2 percent. In Allegan County specifically, Andrews outpaced Whiteford 3,620 to 2,802. The district spans several counties, extending to the Michigan-Indiana border.

For the Allegan County Board of Commissioners, Incumbent Dean Kapenga, a Republican, defeated Democrat Don Doggendorf 5,760 to 5,052 in District 3. The lone remaining contested race, District 5, went to incumbent Gale Dugan. He defeated Democrat Austin Marsman 6,411 to 4,325.

A partial, two-year term as a trustee in Holland Township was won by Republican David DeYoung with 8,321 votes. He beat incumbent Democrat Doug Becker, who received 5,728 votes.

Lois Mulder (7,238 votes), Chris Arendshorst (4,973) and Incumbent Linda Falstad (5,346) were elected to the three open seats on the Holland Public Schools Board of Education. Incumbent Bree Austin-Roberts finished fourth at 4,480 votes, followed by Ottawa Impact candidates Laurie Van’t Hof (4,027 votes) and Katie Staroba (3,703).

Both incumbents running for city council earned reelection in Douglas, according to unofficial results. Four seats were available. Top vote-getters were Randy Walker (535), Incumbent Neal Seabert (495), John O’Malley (455) and Incumbent Phil Toepper (338). C. Daniel Urquhart received 325 votes.

Both incumbents who sought reelection to the Saugatuck City Council were successful and will be joined by two newcomers. Incumbents Lauren Stanton and Scott Dean both received 302 votes, followed by Gregory Muncey with 290 and Helen Baldwin with 250. Other candidates were Jane Verplank (238 votes), Mark Miller (234) and Catherine Simon (234).

All three millage renewals for Saugatuck Public Schools passed by at least 500 votes. Holland Public Schools' operating millage also passed.

Four seats were available on the West Ottawa School Board, with three incumbents successfully gaining reelection. Darrin Duistermars received 10,743 votes, followed by Randy Schipper with 10,422 and Lynn Rutan with 10,117. Jim Otteman took the fourth seat with 9,878 votes.

Both incumbents were successful in Zeeland Public Schools. April DeWitt (9,597 votes) and Rick Derberger (7,432) were reelected to six-year terms. Gerald Rademaker finished with 5,517 votes. Incumbent Betsy Kikstra ran unopposed for a partial term.

Eric Birkholz, Nicole Lewis and Marcy Weston ran unopposed for reelection to the Saugatuck Public Schools Board of Education.

Fennville Public Schools saw a close race for the third available full term on its school board. Angie Pena-Smith and Incumbent Manuel Sanchez both earned spots with 1,800 and 1,472 votes, respectively. Incumbent Paul Hapke narrowly won the third seat with 1,212 votes. He edged Jennifer Achterhof with 1,187 votes and Stacy Thiele with 1,171 votes.

Incumbent Natalie Bustillos ran unopposed for a partial term on the FPS board.

Newcomers won the day on the Hamilton Community Schools Board of Education. Lisa Theodore and Ross Miedema earned the two open seats with 4,285 and 4,184 votes, respectively. Incumbents Candice Dykstra and Jason Thomas, the board’s vice president, had 3,062 and 2,468 votes, respectively.

