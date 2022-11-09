ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

Ottawa County voters approve 12 levies; only 2 fail to pass

By David Yonke, Port Clinton News Herald
 3 days ago

PORT CLINTON — Ottawa County voters on Tuesday approved tax levies by overwhelming numbers, with 12 levies passing and only two — both in Put-in-Bay Township — going down in defeat.

According to unofficial final results posted by the Ottawa County Board of Elections, with 100% of the votes tallied, the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District's 3.3-mill emergency levy passed with 53.6% in favor, or 793 votes, to 46.4% against, or 687 votes.

The emergency levy, first passed in 2018, raises $1,423,500 a year for the district.

B-C-S Superintendent Guy Parmigian had called the funds essential for the schools and noted that they go toward general operations and personnel expenses.

Residents in the Woodmore Local School District, which is in both Sandusky and Ottawa counties, passed a 3-mill renewal by a comfortable margin. The Ottawa County voters voted 68.6% in favor to 31.4% against (240 votes for to 110 against) and in Sandusky County the vote was 59% for and 41% against (908 to 631).

In Harris Township, voters approved by a landslide a 4.5-mill, five-year renewal plus a 4-mill increase to pay for emergency medical services. The levy, which will raise $650,000 for salaries and equipment, passed by a 68.8% to 31.2% margin, or 238 votes in favor to 108 against.

The township's EMS has been staffed entirely by volunteers, and the levy will allow the township to pay emergency medical services workers.

Oak Harbor residents voted on a 5.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy with increase for village streets.

In Oak Harbor, residents approved a 5.5-mill, five-year levy that will be used for the village's streets. That levy was approved 58% (208 votes) to 42% (151).

Also passed in Oak Harbor were ballot items allowing Sunday liquor sales in two precincts, Salem 2 and Salem 3, eliminating the need for businesses to apply for a special Sunday permit as long as their establishment is within those two village precincts.

Elmore voters passed a 3-mill, five-year levy for current expenses, approving the levy by 81% to 19% (115-27 votes).

In Genoa, village residents approved a 1.3-mill, five-year levy for operating and maintaining their parks. The vote was 73% in favor to 27% opposed (129-47 votes).

Bay Township residents voted 84% to 16% in favor of a 2-mill, five-year levy for the fire department.

In Benton Township, residents voted by a 74% to 26% margin in favor of a 0.5-mill levy for operating and maintaining cemeteries.

Salem Township also approved a cemetery levy, this one for 1 mill over five years, by a vote of 71% in favor to 29% opposed (551-220).

A 2-mill levy for police passed in Carroll Township, 76% voting yes to 24% voting no (273-86).

Residents in Danbury Township approved two levies — a 1.5-mill renewal levy for the fire department (73% to 27%) and a 0.6 mill renewal levy for current expenses (65% to 35%).

Put-in-Bay residents voted down two levies, a 1.5-mill, five-year additional levy for police services (53% to 47%), and a 1.1-mill, 10-year levy for parks (59% to 41%).

Republican Commissioner Doug Douglas was unopposed in winning reelection, as was Republican County Auditor Jennifer Widmer.

Voter turnout in Ottawa County was 21.64%, with 6,606 ballots cast out of 30,533 registered voters.

