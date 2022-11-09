ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville election results 2022: Incumbents take the win in each race

The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will remain the same after all three incumbents won their respective races.

Incumbent Maureen Fraser faced William Boone for a rematch of their 2018 race for Alderman Position One, incumbent Billy Patton ran against longtime resident Jewel Jordan for Alderman Position Two and incumbent Missy Marshall and community activist Emily Fulmer vied for Alderman Position Four.

Here are Tuesday's unofficial election results with all votes accounted for, according to the Shelby County Election Commission.

Alderman Position One

Fraser took an early lead and won with 11,878 votes, compared to Boone's 4,784 votes.

Fraser has served five terms as a Collierville alderman and for her sixth term she plans to connect regularly with residents and the school board to figure out what the town needs.

Boone ran against Fraser in 2018 and again against Missy Marshall in 2020, now he's back and planning to diversify the board by giving under-represented residents a voice in the town.

Alderman Position Two

Patton secured his spot with 9,680 votes against Jordan who had 6,951 votes.

Patton has served three terms since first elected in 2010 and in his fourth term he hopes to provide public Wi-Fi, stability on the board and improved infrastructure.

Jordan dedicates his time to serving in the Collierville Community Civic Club, the Planning Commission and the Collierville Police Advisory Board but he wants to take his problem-solving skills to the board of mayor and aldermen to better the town.

Alderman Position Four

Marshall scooped the Position Four race with 11,672 votes against Fulmer has 4,720 votes.

Marshall has served as alderman since 2020, completing the last two years of the late Tom Allen's term, and hopes to acquire a full four years to engage the public in civic duty and providing first responders with necessary equipment.

Community activist Fulmer decided to run to offer a different voice on the board and plans to begin creating voting districts so each part of the town has representation, as well as prepare the youth as future leaders of the town.

