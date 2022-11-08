Albritton wins newly drawn District 27 in landslide against outsider Democrat Proia

Incumbent Sen. Ben Albritton (R) easily defeated challenger Christopher Proia for the Senate 27 seat, which includes much of Lee County.

Albritton held the Senate 26 seat but ran for the 27th district as voting districts changed.

Albritton received 101,381 votes. Proia received 42,000 votes in Collier.

The newly adopted boundaries of Senate District 27 include Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Sanibel, Captiva, Boca Grande, Pine Island, Fort Myers Beach, North Fort Myers and the eastern part of Lehigh Acres.

The District 27 seat was vacated by Estero's Ray Rodrigues (R).

"Things aren't going so well for me but we're celebrating a great democratic process," said an upbeat Proia, a first-time political candidate. "I'm getting my field in the field and getting a taste at how I can do things better if I run next time. I'm definitely planning on staying in politics."

Proia spent the evening at the American Legion in downtown Fort Myers.

"At the end of the day I need to make sure I'm being a good team player and helping the incoming Senate president accomplish her goals," Albritton said when asked what was on his mind with less than one week before the election.

Proia, a gun owner who said he would have voted with fellow Democrats on that issue should he be elected, said the United States as a whole has too long tilted the economy in favor of the established elite and not enough toward those with lesser means.

"For too long this country has been focused on rich people, and it’s swirling down the toilet quickly," Proia said prior to the election. "There are too many lawyers and business men and insurance agents are already in office. We need to represent more of American society."

Both candidates said they were focused on Hurricane Ian repairs.

Hurricane Ian plowed across Southwest Florida on Sept. 28, destroying much of Lee and impacting several other counties. Much of District 27 was left in shambles.

"After the election, in Southwest Florida as a whole, storm recovery is first and foremost," Albritton said before the election. "I believe anybody who'd seen it, the devastation is unparalleled. It's going my focus for the next year."

