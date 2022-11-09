Germantown election results 2022: Scott Sanders tops Manjit Kaur for Position 1 Alderman

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen will continue with their current members.

With only one contested race in Germantown, voters decided to keep incumbent Scott Sanders for Position One Alderman who went against challenger Manjit Kaur for the four-year seat.

Mayor Mike Palazzolo and Alderman Mary Anne Gibson ran unopposed and will serve another four-year term.

Here are Tuesday's unofficial election results with all votes accounted for, according to the Shelby County Election Commission.

Mayor

Incumbent Mike Palazzolo ran unopposed and won with 14,011 votes.

He will serve another four years as Mayor of Germantown.

Alderman Position One

Incumbent Scott Sanders led the Position One race and won with 10,325 votes while competitor Manjit Kaur gained 5,520 votes.

Residents first elected Sanders, a retired U.S. Marshal, in 2018 and he wants to focus on senior citizens, bulking law enforcement and fixing drainage issues.

Kaur has volunteered in the community and on commissions since 2009 and hopes to encourage youth to get active in the government, plan for crisis management and working with law enforcement to provide a safe city.

Alderman Position Two

Incumbent Marry Anne Gibson won with 12,928 votes.

Gibson ran unopposed.

She will serve another four years.

