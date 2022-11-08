ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incumbents bested: Newcomers Stafford and Darms elected to Orange City Council seats

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
Alisa "Lisa" Stafford and Fran Darms were elected Tuesday night to the Orange City Council.

Both Stafford and Darms ran against incumbents.

Stafford ran against Jeff Allebach in the race for District 2 and earned more than 51% of the 740 votes cast.

Darms ran against Martin Harper in the race for District 5 and earned more than 66.6% of the 687 votes cast.

FLORIDA ELECTION RESULTS 2022:See results from local and statewide races

$$:West Volusia cities see taxes go up as property values continue to increase

Councilmembers, who receive an annual salary of about $12,001, serve four-year terms as one of seven votes on legislative and policy matters.

Orlando Weekly

Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives

The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Brevard County voters OK school, environment taxes, charter amendments

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brevard County will increase property taxes to help pay teachers, continue another property tax to maintain environmentally endangered land, and see major changes to the county’s charter after voters approved a raft of issues and amendments Tuesday. Voters approved all eight of the county’s issues...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers in Sumter County narrowly reject independent fire district

Villagers in Sumter County have narrowly rejected a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. The vote in Tuesday’s election was 35,207 against and 33,225 in support of the measure. The percentage breakdown was 51.45 percent against and 48.55 percent in favor of the referendum. The referendum...
theapopkavoice.com

Breaking News: Bankson wins Florida House District 39

Commissioner Doug Bankson, who said goodbye to the Apopka City Council last Wednesday, will say hello to the Florida Legislature when it reconvenes in January. Bankson defeated Tiffany Hughes in the Florida House District 39 election. At 8:11 pm, with 100% of Orange County votes reported and Seminole County reporting 97.6% of the votes counted, the Florida Elections website reported that Bankson received 35,582 votes (55.89%), while Hughes received 28,020 (44.11%).
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Much of Coastal Volusia Eroded by Nicole

Huge swaths of Volusia County's coastline are experiencing extreme erosion due to the effects of Hurricane Nicole overnight Wednesday and Thursday. Several buildings have been deemed unsafe, and untold amounts of sand have been washed away from the beaches. Bridges across the county have been inspected by law enforcement, with...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Mysterious golf cart moved but remains parked at recreation center

A mysterious golf cart has been moved but remains parked at a recreation center in The Villages. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo complained last month to the Amenity Authority Committee about the golf cart which had been parked in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. Biebesheimer revisited the topic Wednesday morning before the AAC. She said the golf cart has been moved, but remains parked at the recreation center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
