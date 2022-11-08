Incumbents bested: Newcomers Stafford and Darms elected to Orange City Council seats

Alisa "Lisa" Stafford and Fran Darms were elected Tuesday night to the Orange City Council.

Both Stafford and Darms ran against incumbents.

Stafford ran against Jeff Allebach in the race for District 2 and earned more than 51% of the 740 votes cast.

Darms ran against Martin Harper in the race for District 5 and earned more than 66.6% of the 687 votes cast.

Councilmembers, who receive an annual salary of about $12,001, serve four-year terms as one of seven votes on legislative and policy matters.