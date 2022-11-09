ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sia Continues Her ‘Unstoppable’ Run With 6-Year-Old Hit, But Just How High Can It Go?

By Katie Atkinson and Keith Caulfield
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

This week, Sia ‘s “Unstoppable” tops yet another new Billboard chart — six years after it was released.

The anthemic hit, which was on Sia ’s 2016 album This Is Acting alongside the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Cheap Thrills,” has found new life over the past year, and this week, it rises 2-1 on the Adult Contemporary airplay chart. Last month, the song topped the Adult Pop Airplay chart too, and it’s so far peaked at No. 28 on the Hot 100.

Just how high can this revived song climb? On the latest Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), Katie & Keith discuss its unlikely trajectory and what has driven its “Unstoppable” recent run on our charts.

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how both Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” and SZA’s “Shirt” make high debuts on the Hot 100, how Taylor Swift’s Midnights logs a second — big! — week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and how the latest expanded reissue of a classic Beatles album returns to the Billboard 200 top 10. We also discuss the Billboard chart legacy of Aaron Carter , the pop star, TV personality and brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, who died over the weekend at age 34.

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard ‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard ‘s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard ‘s senior director of charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. ( Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com.)

