What happens if I’m in line but haven’t voted by the time polls close?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joey Gill
 3 days ago
FILE – A woman votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo., on March 10, 2020. Newspaper endorsements for candidates are fading away, a victim of both the news industry’s troubles and the era’s bitter politics. Earlier this month, newspapers controlled by hedge fund Alden Global Capital said they would no longer endorse candidates for president, governor and U.S. Senate. They include dozens of dailies like the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Boston Herald, Orlando Sentinel and San Jose Mercury News. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Election Day is Tuesday and the expected record turnout to the polls means you may be wondering what happens if you’re still waiting in line by the time polls close. Can you still vote, or will you be turned away?

The good news is that laws are in place that allow you to vote even after the polls close, as long as you are waiting in line and have been waiting since before the polls closed.

This is one of your basic rights, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, which also advises:

  • If you make a mistake on your ballot, ask for a new one.
  • If the machines are down at your polling place, ask for a paper ballot.

Voter intimidation is a felony in all states. You are protected by federal voter intimidation laws to vote in private, without intimidation or pressure.

If you encounter problems at your polling precinct, you are advised to report them.

Report all issues while voting and at your polling precinct to the Election Protection Hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683) or by calling the U.S. Department of Justice voting rights hotline at 1-800-253-3931.

