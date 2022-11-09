ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Wexton fends off GOP challenge in Virginia House bellwether

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUuUb_0j3nv85B00
Greg Nash

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) is projected to win reelection to a third term representing her district, fending off a challenge from Republican Hung Cao.

NBC and CNN called the race around 9 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Wexton was favored to win the 10th Congressional District, but her victory avoids what would have been a major pickup for Republicans seeking to take control of the House.

The Cook Political Report had shifted the race from solid Democrat to likely Democrat late last month.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Lindsey Graham Says Midterm Elections Are 'Definitely Not a Republican Wave, That's for Darn Sure'

The South Carolina senator didn't, however, remark on what could prove an elephant in the room in the coming days and weeks: how the endorsement of former President Trump may have impacted some GOP candidates "Definitely not a Republican wave, that's for darn sure." That's how Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham summed up Tuesday's midterm elections as ballots continued to be counted across the country. Graham, speaking on NBC News, made the remarks as several races that Republicans had hoped they could win went for Democratic candidates instead. "A wave would...
GEORGIA STATE
WKBN

What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez slams NY Democratic Party leadership over election results

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed New York state party leadership on Wednesday after election returns showed the Empire State trending to the right, calling on the president of the group to resign. “NYS Dem party leadership, which was gutted under [former New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo [D], stuffed with lobbyists,...
WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester

DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
DELAWARE STATE
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’

President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported — whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure —...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene predicts she’ll be allowed back on committees to hold ‘traitors and criminals’ to account

Marjorie Taylor Greene indicated on Monday that she will be back serving on the committees as “there’s a lot of traitors and criminals that need to be held accountable”.The Georgia Republican was removed from her committee assignments last year because of her incendiary comments in the past and apparent support of violence against Democrats. She was also accused of dishing out baseless conspiracy theories.Ms Taylor Greene, a few months ago, was forced to admit to labelling Nancy Pelosi “a traitor” and calling for her execution.Ms Taylor Greene had denied calling the Democrat leader a traitor, but was forced to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Hageman wins Wyoming US House seat after ousting Cheney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House, cementing her place as successor to ousted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. The race between Hageman and Lynnette Grey Bull drew little attention outside Wyoming compared with the GOP primary, when voters turned against Cheney for her criticism of former President Donald Trump. But Hageman kept up her campaign pace. “I never took anything for granted,” Hageman told The Associated Press at a small gathering of supporters at a Cheyenne restaurant. “We have not really rested for even one minute. We have been on the road almost the entire time.” A Cheyenne natural resources attorney, Hageman will now enter Congress among freshmen legislators who typically must jostle for desired committee assignments.
WYOMING STATE
The Hill

The Hill

760K+
Followers
88K+
Post
542M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy