Lyle Gennett is Charlevoix's new mayor

CHARLEVOIX — Lyle Gennett won the race for Charlevoix mayor against Dennis Halverson on Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from the city manager, the vote was 790 for Gennett and 525 for Halverson.

"I would like to thank the citizens of Charlevoix for their support," said Gennett, 71. "I look forward to working with the city manager, city council and staff to help maintain and keep 'Charlevoix the Beautiful.'"

He will be replacing Luther Kurtz, who has held the position since 2016. Kurtz didn't run for reelection this year.

A former city council member in Ward 1 for eight years, Gennett said he was running for mayor because he likes working with the city and he has time to focus on the position. Now retired, he worked as assistant fire chief and an EMT specialist.

“I do not have an agenda,” he said, when asked why he was running for office earlier in the year. “When I was on the council before I just tried to listen to the people and do what was best for the citizens of Charlevoix. That is still where I’m at."

In a former interview with the Courier, he said, "I feel the biggest challenges facing Charlevoix are lack of affordable housing and creating neighborhoods that will fill the homes on a year-round basis. I feel I can help with the housing problem if we all work together; the city and surrounding townships. We need to set goals and develop a plan because a goal without a plan is just a wish."

When asked about the city's greatest strengths, Gennett said, "I feel the city understands how to rally around the needs of the community in a positive manner. An example of this would be our Charlevoix Public Library. Many meetings were held that were sometimes heated but dialogue was open and continued, and led to a vote of our citizens. As a result, we can boast about a library that exceeds what a small town is usually able to provide.

"We also can boast about the use of the former library as the Circle of Arts, which continually enriches the lives from all age groups, a chamber of commerce that has its thumb on the pulse of the community and provides support for incoming businesses and current businesses, the Waterfront Art Fair which continues to be a success story year after year with countless hours of dedication," he said. "These are our success stories when a town works together."

Gennett advocated for housing as a priority during a candidate forum with Halverson in September.

He specifically addressed a piece of property owned by the city on Ferry Avenue.

“I think one of the big issues we have is housing," he said during the forum. "There is a question of a piece of property — the department of public works property. I think the public needs to be educated on the facts of that area.”

Citing studies from the National Recreation and Parks Association, he said Charlevoix is flush with parks, however, it is in need of workforce housing. Gennett proposed the use of the waterfront area be put to a vote of the people.

"I would like to see it put to a ballot and let the people decide what they want to do with that property," he said.

Gennett says one of his top priorities as mayor will be to collaborate with area townships.

When asked at the forum "How will you work as mayor to support the Charlevoix business community," Gennett said, “One of the biggest things for me is we need to communicate with the townships. It is one of the biggest things I want to do ... is have a dialogue with them. The City of Charlevoix is boxed in — we have the townships on both sides — if we want to expand our housing we will have to work with the townships."

The next city council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 21 at city hall.

