Lafayette, LA

Lafayette City Court Judge race heads to runoff, Ledricka Johnson Thierry wins appeals seat

By Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards III will head to a December runoff to be the next Lafayette City Court Judge.

In complete, but unofficial returns and more than 37,000 votes cast, Edwards received 39% and Boustany received 37%. Neither received the majority of votes necessary to win the election outright.

Toby Aguillard, who also was running for the seat, received 24% of the votes.

Boustany and Edwards are vying to replace Michelle Odinet, who was elected in 2020 but resigned in 2021 after a video surfaced of her using racial slurs.

Boustany, a Republican, competes for the City Court judgeship after working in the 15th Judicial District Attorney's office for about seven years.

Edwards, a former 15th Judicial District Court judge, lost to Odinet in the 2020 City Court election. He is running as a no-party candidate for the seat. Edwards served for nearly 30 years as a district court judge before deciding to run for a position in the city court.

A runoff election will be held in the race on Dec. 10.

City Court's jurisdiction extends through the city limits of Lafayette and covers the third and 10th wards of the parish. Its judges oversee criminal hearings involving individuals charged with violating city laws or ordinances, including eviction court.

In complete, but unofficial returns, Ledricka Johnson Thierry, who currently presides in the 27th Judicial District Court will replace retiring Third Circuit Court of Appeals Chief Judge Sylvia Cooks, who left the appellate court after 30 years on the bench.

With more than 25,000 ballots cast in Lafayette, Iberia, St. Landry and St. Martin parishes, Thierry won 67% of the votes to defeat 15th JDC Judge Valerie Gotch-Garrett. Both women were first elected to their district judge roles in 2020.

Thierry replaces Cooks in a majority-Black subsection of the 21-parish appellate court.

The Daily Advertiser

