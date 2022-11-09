Abilene High upends El Paso High, advances to region volleyball tournament

MIDLAND – The Abilene High volleyball team is going to the region tournament for the first time since 2007.

Jadyn Hernandez had 21 kills, six blocks and three aces to lead the Lady Eagles to a 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 25-21 victory over El Paso High in a Region I-5A quarterfinal playoff match Tuesday at Midland Christian High School.

“Getting on the charter bus, you could feel it,” Caroline Cleveland, AHS’ second-year coach, said. “You could feel the energy. It was almost like they were all in synch. They played great. They played well-rounded. Everybody was in sync, whether they touched the court or not. Jadyn played out of her mind. I think her confidence keeps going up and up and up.”

Mia Cairo had 10 kills and five blocks, while Alexis Dolton had 38 assists, three blocks and 14 digs for AHS. Kinzley Cantu had a team-high 18 digs.

The Lady Eagles (19-20) advance to the region tournament, where they’ll play the North Richland Hills Birdville (26-21) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal match at Lubbock Coronado. The region final is noon Saturday at Coronado. Birdville swept Grapevine 3-0 Tuesday night.

El Paso High (33-8) had taken out District 4-5A runner-up Abilene Wylie in a five-set thriller Saturday, but the Lady Eagles – the third-place team from District 4-5A – ended the District 1-5A champion Lady Tigers’ season.

The Lady Eagles hadn’t been to the playoffs since 2015 or won a playoff match since 2014 before this season, not making AHS the favorite.

“Not many people would, but you know what? That’s what we talked about,” said Cleveland, who was a freshman on the 2007 team that lost to Arlington High in the region semifinals at McMurry. “A lot of people have seen our history and know we have good history, good lineage, but we’ve been in a lull.

“That’s what we talk about. Prove people wrong. Make them believe in us. I know the community from my friends and family have been an outpour for the girls, and this is what the girls deserve because they’ve been working so extremely hard, doing those tough things, doing the dirty work, doing what we need to do to be successful as a whole.”

REGION 1-5A QUARTERFINALS

Abilene High def. El Paso High 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 25-21

EL PASO HIGH – n/a.

ABILENE HIGH – Kills: Jadyn Hernandez 21, Mia Cairo 10, Ryleigh Lawson 4, Allie Bennett 4, Amelia Carr 2; Assists: Alexis Dolton 38, Bennett 2, Laila Brown 1, Lawson 1; Digs: Kinzley Cantu 18, Dolton 14, Maddie McMillon 6, Lawson 5, Yasmine Delagarza 5, Hernandez 3, Brown 3, Carr 1; Blocks: Hernandez 6, Cairo 5, Dolton 3, Lawson 2, Carr 2, Bennett 1; Aces: Hernandez 3, Dolton 1, Cantu 1, Delagarza 1, Bennett 1.

RECORDS – El Paso High 33-8; Abilene High 19-20.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene High upends El Paso High, advances to region volleyball tournament