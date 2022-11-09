Read full article on original website
‘She Was Willing To Learn Us’: Behind Democrats’ Victory In Virginia’s 7th Congressional District
Spanberger greets a voter at Woodbridge Middle School on Election Day morning. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, Virginia Democrats managed to hold the line in two key congressional districts based in Northern Virginia. Incumbents Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District and Jennifer Wexton in the 10th District won third terms in office — an early positive sign Tuesday night for Democrats. The party sustained losses, including in Virginia’s 2nd District, but appeared to fend off the Republican sweep some had predicted.
What's next for Jen Kiggans' vacant state Senate seat?
NORFOLK, Va. — As Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans gets ready to fill the role of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District in January, she is set to leave behind an empty seat for an entire 2023 year in the state Senate. This calls for a special election to fill the remainder...
Virginia redistricting causing shifts among political candidates
(WSET) — Redistricting throughout Virginia has brought lots of changes, including the numbers the districts are labeled as. Delegate Kathy Byron has represented the 22nd District for 24 years. Now, what will be known as the 22nd district is in Northern Virginia. Byron said it's complicated, but a lot...
Yes, Virginia, legislators can work across party lines. Here’s the proof.
It was approaching 4 p.m. on a Friday, which is never a good time to have a work emergency. Scott Surovell, though, had a work emergency. Worst of all, he had until 4:30 p.m. to solve it, but the solution, if one was to be found, was five hours away.
Virginia Democrats limit losses in close congressional races, red wave comes up short
In the wake of high-stakes midterm elections, the partisan makeup of Virginia's congressional map is unchanged with one exception. Democrats limited their losses despite some harsh political headwinds. The GOP had hoped to flip three seats, but they were only successful in one of those races.
Yesli Vega concedes to Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race
Republican Yesli Vega has conceded to Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) in Virginia's 7th Congressional District race.
1-on-1: Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to GOP midterm losses in Virginia and nationwide
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with 7News in Richmond following Tuesday’s midterm election results. Youngkin campaigned for Republican Yesli Vega and Hung Cao several times as both candidates worked to unseat two Democratic Northern Virginia Congresswomen: Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton. Both races were expected to be close in the final days of the campaign and Republicans, including Youngkin, had hoped to flip the two districts red on Tuesday.
Virginia's turbulent 2nd Congressional District
For years, there was stability in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. But more recently, we've seen a lot of turnover.
Virginia Democrats see several Election Day wins, one big loss
As final tallies came in on Election Day, many Virginia Democratic representatives celebrated reelection victories, while one district saw a flip with a Republican win in a tight race.
Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Democratic Party react to election results
"I think the Republican Party showed well, but not as well as folks had hoped," Youngkin told News 3 on Wednesday morning.
Bobby Scott defeats Terry Namkung in Virginia's 3rd District House race
NORFOLK, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won the U.S. House election in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Terry Namkung, the Associated Press reports. As of 8:15 p.m., Scott was leading Namkung 65% to 35% with 36% of precincts reporting. Scott has served Virginia's 3rd District since 1993....
Republican Jen Kiggans flips Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District seat
Republican Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District race.
First state record saugeye certified in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A first-ever Virginia state record saugeye has been caught. The fish weighed six pounds and measured 26 1/4 inches long with a girth of 14 inches. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) reports the fish was caught in the Staunton River by Michael Miller of Nathalie, Virginia. He was using […]
Republicans pick up one seat in Virginia congressional races
All but one of Virginia’s members of Congress are heading back to Washington for another term in office. Michael Pope has more from some of the winners.
🗳️Election 2022: Updated Virginia Midterm Election Results
Get the latest Virginia Midterm Election Results in Election 2022. Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this story.
Virginia Election Results: U.S. House of Representatives
WRIC ABC 8News is your Local Election Headquarters covering Virginia elections throughout the day. Bookmark this page and check back after 7 p.m. when polls close to see real-time election results for Virginia’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
Central Virginia schools shelter in place
School districts in central Virginia say they are taking steps "to keep students safe" as severe storms hit the Richmond area and tornado warnings continue to be extended.
Virginia’s Veterans Parade Steps Off on Saturday
The Virginia’s Veterans Parade will celebrate and recognize those who have served with a public procession featuring floats, music, and other entertainment. This year’s event will again be held in downtown Roanoke this Saturday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m. “We started this parade 13 years ago,” said Daniel Wickham, President of the Roanoke Valley Veterans […]
