Virginia State

DCist

‘She Was Willing To Learn Us’: Behind Democrats’ Victory In Virginia’s 7th Congressional District

Spanberger greets a voter at Woodbridge Middle School on Election Day morning. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, Virginia Democrats managed to hold the line in two key congressional districts based in Northern Virginia. Incumbents Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District and Jennifer Wexton in the 10th District won third terms in office — an early positive sign Tuesday night for Democrats. The party sustained losses, including in Virginia’s 2nd District, but appeared to fend off the Republican sweep some had predicted.
WSET

Virginia redistricting causing shifts among political candidates

(WSET) — Redistricting throughout Virginia has brought lots of changes, including the numbers the districts are labeled as. Delegate Kathy Byron has represented the 22nd District for 24 years. Now, what will be known as the 22nd district is in Northern Virginia. Byron said it's complicated, but a lot...
WJLA

1-on-1: Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to GOP midterm losses in Virginia and nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with 7News in Richmond following Tuesday’s midterm election results. Youngkin campaigned for Republican Yesli Vega and Hung Cao several times as both candidates worked to unseat two Democratic Northern Virginia Congresswomen: Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton. Both races were expected to be close in the final days of the campaign and Republicans, including Youngkin, had hoped to flip the two districts red on Tuesday.
13newsnow.com

Bobby Scott defeats Terry Namkung in Virginia's 3rd District House race

NORFOLK, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won the U.S. House election in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Terry Namkung, the Associated Press reports. As of 8:15 p.m., Scott was leading Namkung 65% to 35% with 36% of precincts reporting. Scott has served Virginia's 3rd District since 1993....
WFXR

First state record saugeye certified in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A first-ever Virginia state record saugeye has been caught. The fish weighed six pounds and measured 26 1/4 inches long with a girth of 14 inches. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) reports the fish was caught in the Staunton River by Michael Miller of Nathalie, Virginia. He was using […]
WFXR

Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
The Roanoke Star

Virginia’s Veterans Parade Steps Off on Saturday

The Virginia’s Veterans Parade will celebrate and recognize those who have served with a public procession featuring floats, music, and other entertainment. This year’s event will again be held in downtown Roanoke this Saturday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m. “We started this parade 13 years ago,” said Daniel Wickham, President of the Roanoke Valley Veterans […]
ROANOKE, VA

