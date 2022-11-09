Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
‘Where is the freedom?’ Elderly cleric speaks out on behalf of Iran’s youth protest movement
A 75-year-old Iranian cleric has emerged as an unlikely champion of a protest movement led by young men and women seeking to throw off the shackles of the country’s Islamic theocracy.Abdolhamid Ismail-Zai, often referred to by the honorific Molavi by his supporters, is Iran’s top Sunni Muslim cleric as well as a spiritual and political leader for the country’s ethnic Baluch population. In the face of unrelenting regime violence targeting protesters in the country’s most Baluch southeast, he has grown increasingly fiery in his public statements against the regime. On Friday, a week after regime gunmen shot dead at...
Brazil will be climate leader, says ex-minister Marina Silva
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Marina Silva, a former environmental minister and potential candidate for the job again, on Saturday brought a message to the U.N. climate summit: Brazil is back when it comes to protecting the Amazon rainforest, the largest in the world and crucial to limiting global warming.
WCIA
Israel’s far-right kingmaker joins memorial for racist rabbi
JERUSALEM (AP) — A far-right Israeli lawmaker, whose surging popularity helped propel former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back to power in last week’s general election, delivered a glowing tribute Thursday at a memorial event for an extremist rabbi assassinated in 1990. The lawmaker, Itamar Ben Gvir, has long...
I grew up in the US and my partner grew up in Argentina. Here are the 8 most surprising cultural differences between us.
After moving to Barcelona, I began dating my Argentine partner and learned how his culture compares to my American upbringing in Los Angeles.
Comments / 0