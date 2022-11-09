ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Georgia puts democracy on the ballot: Why runoffs should be the rule in every state

If one headline summed up the unrelenting narrative leading to Georgia’s midterm elections, it was supplied by the New Republic: “The Georgia Senate Contest Is All About Race, Actually.” President Joe Biden amplified that view earlier by wrongly and repeatedly claiming Georgia’s election laws are “Jim Crow on steroids.” Even as record numbers of minority voters cast ballots, the narrative continued into the race between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his challenger, Herschel Walker (R).
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: In Alaska, things look surprisingly bad for Sarah Palin — and for Republicans in general

This week, the day after a full moon, lunar eclipse, and even a showing of aurora borealis, Alaskans went to the polls to rank their choices for the US House of Representatives. By Wednesday morning, Congresswoman Mary Peltola, the incumbent Democrat, was leading Alaska’s US House race by a wide margin in a red state that hasn’t elected a Democratic presidential nominee since 1964.Peltola had already garnered 47% of first-choice votes. Her opponents — former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, both Republicans — placed at 27% and 24%, respectively. Mail-in ballots are still being counted in the...
ALASKA STATE
CBS Philly

Bus of migrants from Texas expected to arrive in Philadelphia next week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A bus of roughly 50 migrants is expected to arrive in Philadelphia from Texas on Monday, the mayor's office announced on Friday night. The bus is expected to depart from Del Rio, Texas, on Saturday. The city said Texas officials did not contact Philadelphia ahead of busing the 50 to 52 individuals seeking asylum. The mayor's office learned about the news from a community partner. The city called Texas officials not alerting them about busing migrants to Philadelphia "disappointing and irresponsible."It's unclear where the bus will arrive in Philadelphia. The city said it's a fluid situation. Philadelphia's Office of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Oregonian

COVID helped fuel rise in Portland homelessness

Across Multnomah County, nearly 25% of unhoused people said the pandemic directly contributed to their homelessness, according to a federally mandated survey. In total, 5,228 people, including unsheltered people, those living in temporary shelters and those in transitional housing, were counted as homeless on a single day in January. That represented a nearly 50% increase in unsheltered homelessness and a 30% increase in overall homelessness since 2019, when the last full count was conducted.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks Wire Roundtable: Predictions and opinions for the Oregon vs. Washington game

There have been big games for the Oregon Ducks this season. And then there’s this game. While matchups against Georgia, BYU and UCLA held a lot of drama in past weeks, this game against the No. 25 Washington Huskies is wrought with storylines, and we can’t wait to see them play out on the field. What will the first chapter of Dan Lanning-Kalen DeBoer look like? Which of these two high-powered offenses gets the last laugh? How exactly are the Ducks going to be viewed in the national landscape after this game? To help preview all of the action, Ducks Wire writers Zachary...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy