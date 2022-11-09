Read full article on original website
Midterms 2022: 4 experts on the effects of voter intimidation laws, widespread mail-in voting – and what makes a winner
When people talk about elections, they frequently focus on how issues and events, as well as candidates’ attributes, affect who wins and loses: “He’s such a wooden speaker!” “She’s soft on crime!” However, the most important factors influencing elections are mostly out of candidates’ control.
Georgia puts democracy on the ballot: Why runoffs should be the rule in every state
If one headline summed up the unrelenting narrative leading to Georgia’s midterm elections, it was supplied by the New Republic: “The Georgia Senate Contest Is All About Race, Actually.” President Joe Biden amplified that view earlier by wrongly and repeatedly claiming Georgia’s election laws are “Jim Crow on steroids.” Even as record numbers of minority voters cast ballots, the narrative continued into the race between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his challenger, Herschel Walker (R).
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022
It's been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the...
Voices: In Alaska, things look surprisingly bad for Sarah Palin — and for Republicans in general
This week, the day after a full moon, lunar eclipse, and even a showing of aurora borealis, Alaskans went to the polls to rank their choices for the US House of Representatives. By Wednesday morning, Congresswoman Mary Peltola, the incumbent Democrat, was leading Alaska’s US House race by a wide margin in a red state that hasn’t elected a Democratic presidential nominee since 1964.Peltola had already garnered 47% of first-choice votes. Her opponents — former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, both Republicans — placed at 27% and 24%, respectively. Mail-in ballots are still being counted in the...
Bus of migrants from Texas expected to arrive in Philadelphia next week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A bus of roughly 50 migrants is expected to arrive in Philadelphia from Texas on Monday, the mayor's office announced on Friday night. The bus is expected to depart from Del Rio, Texas, on Saturday. The city said Texas officials did not contact Philadelphia ahead of busing the 50 to 52 individuals seeking asylum. The mayor's office learned about the news from a community partner. The city called Texas officials not alerting them about busing migrants to Philadelphia "disappointing and irresponsible."It's unclear where the bus will arrive in Philadelphia. The city said it's a fluid situation. Philadelphia's Office of...
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
COVID helped fuel rise in Portland homelessness
Across Multnomah County, nearly 25% of unhoused people said the pandemic directly contributed to their homelessness, according to a federally mandated survey. In total, 5,228 people, including unsheltered people, those living in temporary shelters and those in transitional housing, were counted as homeless on a single day in January. That represented a nearly 50% increase in unsheltered homelessness and a 30% increase in overall homelessness since 2019, when the last full count was conducted.
Ducks Wire Roundtable: Predictions and opinions for the Oregon vs. Washington game
There have been big games for the Oregon Ducks this season. And then there’s this game. While matchups against Georgia, BYU and UCLA held a lot of drama in past weeks, this game against the No. 25 Washington Huskies is wrought with storylines, and we can’t wait to see them play out on the field. What will the first chapter of Dan Lanning-Kalen DeBoer look like? Which of these two high-powered offenses gets the last laugh? How exactly are the Ducks going to be viewed in the national landscape after this game? To help preview all of the action, Ducks Wire writers Zachary...
