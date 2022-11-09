Read full article on original website
Voices: In Alaska, things look surprisingly bad for Sarah Palin — and for Republicans in general
This week, the day after a full moon, lunar eclipse, and even a showing of aurora borealis, Alaskans went to the polls to rank their choices for the US House of Representatives. By Wednesday morning, Congresswoman Mary Peltola, the incumbent Democrat, was leading Alaska’s US House race by a wide margin in a red state that hasn’t elected a Democratic presidential nominee since 1964.Peltola had already garnered 47% of first-choice votes. Her opponents — former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, both Republicans — placed at 27% and 24%, respectively. Mail-in ballots are still being counted in the...
State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022
It's been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the...
Democrats edge closer to control of US Senate with a key Arizona victory and a tightening race in Nevada
Democrats are just one seat away from keeping control of the US Senate as all eyes turn to Nevada, where the competitive Senate race is increasingly trending in Democrats' direction.
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Record-setting number of women elected as governors in midterms
WASHINGTON — The United States’ ceiling for female governors was shattered this week, with voters in 12 states electing women to the role, breaking the prior record of nine set for the first time back in 2004. While not all of the gubernatorial campaigns have been called as of Thursday afternoon, Arizona and Oregon voters had two […] The post Record-setting number of women elected as governors in midterms appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Los Angeles mayoral race: Bass overtakes Caruso with 4,000-vote lead
Democratic Rep. Karen Bass overtakes lead against Republican Rick Caruso in Los Angeles mayoral race, with hundreds of thousands of ballots yet to be counted.
DeSantis reportedly 'distancing' himself from Trump as rumblings of a potential 2024 White House run grow louder: 'There's not upside to rolling around in the mud with Trump'
"If he's seen getting things done while Trump wails in the background, that's a win," the Dsantis source told the NYP.
Europe relaxes after US midterms, but fears of a 2024 Trump win run high
America’s allies in Europe breathed a sigh of relief as the U.S. midterm contests come to a close. U.S. allies believe slimmer margins of control between Democrats and Republicans in Congress will not jeopardize American support to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. From Kyiv to Berlin and...
