Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
WINNER! A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Mercer County, NJ
A lottery ticket which was sold at the 7-11 on Dutch Neck Road in Hightstown just a won $1 million jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. Well, I guess technically Tuesday morning’s drawing. The numbers for the $2 billion jackpot were supposed to be drawn on Monday night, but there were a few delays that took place which stopped the process of the numbers being picked.
Check your tickets! $2.6 million Match 6 lottery ticket sold at beverage shop in Berwyn, Pa.
It's time again for one of your favorite phrases: Check your tickets! A lottery ticket worth $2.6 million was sold in Chester County, Pa.
A $1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Bucks County, PA
A lottery ticket — which was sold at a busy Doylestown retailer — won a whopping $1 million jackpot in Saturday night's huge Powerball drawing. Pennsylvania lottery officials made the announcement on Monday, just ahead of tonight's upcoming record-smashing Powerball drawing. Officials say the ticket for Saturday night's...
Proposed NJ law defines ‘Central Jersey’ — some surprised by what’s missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
Serious chocoholics: Check out the NJ Chocolate Expo this weekend
There are food festivals in New Jersey, and then there are food festivals. And if you take into account that chocolate is one of the favorite foods of so many of us in this country, there’s nothing more exciting than a chocolate festival. So If you’re a chocolate lover,...
Fire Trucks, Police Cars & Ambulance At Stockton Atlantic City
At this hour, 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, there is a convergence of fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, just off of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. A senior Atlantic City public safety source confirmed the following facts exclusively...
The richest person in Philadelphia
The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
The Irish Pub Atlantic City Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love Atlantic City's The Irish Pub. So, when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
If You Love Delicious Waffles This is Possibly the Best in New Jersey
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey! We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancakes delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
South Jersey Man Collected $400K In Fraudulent Unemployment Benefits, Feds Say
A Gloucester County man admitted that he illegally obtained more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits, authorities said. Willie Carter, 23, of Paulsboro, pleaded guilty by videoconference to a wire fraud charge on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. According to documents filed in the case...
Police: Tip Leads to Arrest of Atlantic City, NJ, Man; 2 Guns Recovered
An Atlantic City man has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of two handguns. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, late Thursday afternoon, a sergeant received information that a man driving a white Nissan Altima in the area of Ohio and Grant Avenues was in possession of two guns.
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey
We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
Attention NJ ice cream and beer lovers: this brew is for you
Whenever these two Monmouth County establishments announce a new collaboration, you know it’s going to be a good day. More specifically, considering it’s a new beer flavor, it’s likely going to be a good night. On Wednesday, Source Brewing Company of Colts Neck and Jersey Freeze of...
Fired NJ state worker sues over religious exemption for COVID vaccine
WOODBINE — A state worker fired for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after being denied a religious exemption is suing to get his job back. Kuan Bowleg, a 15-year employee at Woodbine Developmental Center, claims that he was approved for a religious exemption from the flu vaccine in October 2021 but then was denied religious exemption this year for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Small boat swamped off Manasquan, NJ beach in fog last week
You might recall those very foggy mornings last week as warmer air was coming into to New Jersey. Early morning commutes were a challenge in some areas, but not as scary as if you were on the water. It's striper season and the beaches and waters off the beaches in...
Truck Driver Killed in 3-vehicle Accident in Gloucester County, NJ
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a truck driver was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at around 12:30 on Malaga Road near Morgan Road. According to police, an investigation determined that 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden was traveling westbound on Malaga Road when she...
Watch: Firefighters battle brush fire in South Jersey
Firefighters in Burlington County, New Jersey responded to a brush fire in the woods in Medford Thursday afternoon. The fire was in the area of Stokes Road, not far from Tuckerton Road.
NJ voting troubles: Scanners on Mercer County machines not working
New Jersey 101.5 will have live New Jersey congressional election result coverage tonight after polls close at 8. Voting machines were down Tuesday morning across Mercer County, leaving voters to fill out paper ballots that would have to be counted at one location after the polls close. Voters will be...
Philadelphia Medical Assistant Used Patient's ID For $31K Shopping Spree: AG
A 34-year-old former medical assistant from Philadelphia has been charged with stealing information from her patients to open credit card accounts for wild shopping sprees, authorities said. Ashley Latimer, who worked at Axia Women's Health in Montgomery County, used the cards to spend more than $31,000 on items from Wafair,...
