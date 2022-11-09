ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

David O’Neal takes New Seat SC House District 66

YORK COUNTY S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A familiar face elected to a new seat in the Fort Mill/Tega Cay areas, that also includes homes around Carowinds. House District 66 was created in York County after the census numbers came out. David O’Neal, former Tega Cay Mayor beating Democratic candidate,...
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Newscast – Covering Veterans Day Programs, Chester Arts Event This Weekend, National Show Honors Military Veteran with Home Makeover

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 is out covering the tri-county Veterans Programs that, despite the weather, have been well attended. The mom of a 14 month old child, who authorities say died from dehydration and malnutrition at the hands of her mother and father, will spend the next 27 years behind bars.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of the Day -Remembering Charles Bundy

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The community is sending prayers and love to the family of Charles Bundy following his passing. Mr. Bundy was a pillar of this community for decades and a driving force behind the success of USC Lancaster. He was born in 1930 and retired as president of the Springs Close Foundation.
LANCASTER, SC
cn2.com

Fort Mill School Board Final Election Numbers

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Next Tuesday, at the next Fort Mill School Board Meeting, the newly elected leaders will be sworn in. In total nearly 84,000 people showed up to pick their top four in this race. Those four being the two incumbents Wayne Bouldin and Michelle Branning, rounded out by Joe Helms and Lipi Pratt.
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Tri-County Events Celebrating Veterans

CHESTER, LANCASTER & YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We have your list of events happening throughout the tri-county honoring the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. *Due to expected heavy rains and winds some events have moved inside. Please check social media and...
YORK, SC
cn2.com

Vote – “Buzz Jacket” for National Mascot Hall of Fame

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill High School Mascot, Buzz Jacket, has been nominated for 3 categories in the National Mascot Hall of Fame Awards, and he needs your vote to win!. Fort Mill High Senior Anna Brown, speaking for Buzz Jacket, said, “Fort Mill High...
FORT MILL, SC
WFAE

Republicans sweep Iredell-Statesville school board races

Republicans Abby Trent, Mike Kubiniec, Brian Sloan and Anita Kurn were elected Tuesday to the Iredell-Statesville school board. The newcomers will make up the majority of a seven-member board where none of the four incumbents, including Chairman Todd Carver, entered the race. Iredell-Statesville is one of 42 North Carolina counties...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Phone usage sign at Union County polling place causes confusion for some voters

LAKE PARK, N.C. — A voter told WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal the voting experience was affected because she couldn't use her phone. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said signs taped up at her polling place, the Lake Park Community Center, instructed all voters to turn off their cellphones and other electronic devices before entering. She said the Union County Board of Elections logo was on the sign.
UNION COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

South Carolina Judge Charged For Inappropriate Photos On Phone

(Lancaster County, SC)- A South Carolina judge is accused of having inappropriate photos on his phone. Seventy-five-year-old Johnny Ray Steele of Lancaster is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Steele serves as a Municipal Court judge in the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Demolition at Three Points at South End

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Old brick and walls are coming down in Rock Hill so new life can grow. Demolition underway this week at what will soon be the spot for the RE development, Three Points at South End. Jones Construction crews working to bring that building...
ROCK HILL, SC

