FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
David O’Neal takes New Seat SC House District 66
YORK COUNTY S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A familiar face elected to a new seat in the Fort Mill/Tega Cay areas, that also includes homes around Carowinds. House District 66 was created in York County after the census numbers came out. David O’Neal, former Tega Cay Mayor beating Democratic candidate,...
W2W4 in SC: ‘Bump’ Roddey re-elected to York City Council
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Stakes were high on both sides of the aisle Tuesday with key congressional seats up for grabs in several battleground states in both the House and Senate. In South Carolina, 3.4 million residents were eligible to vote and voters were deciding on a variety of important races, from […]
CN2 Newscast – Covering Veterans Day Programs, Chester Arts Event This Weekend, National Show Honors Military Veteran with Home Makeover
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 is out covering the tri-county Veterans Programs that, despite the weather, have been well attended. The mom of a 14 month old child, who authorities say died from dehydration and malnutrition at the hands of her mother and father, will spend the next 27 years behind bars.
CN2 Picture of the Day -Remembering Charles Bundy
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The community is sending prayers and love to the family of Charles Bundy following his passing. Mr. Bundy was a pillar of this community for decades and a driving force behind the success of USC Lancaster. He was born in 1930 and retired as president of the Springs Close Foundation.
Fort Mill School Board Final Election Numbers
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Next Tuesday, at the next Fort Mill School Board Meeting, the newly elected leaders will be sworn in. In total nearly 84,000 people showed up to pick their top four in this race. Those four being the two incumbents Wayne Bouldin and Michelle Branning, rounded out by Joe Helms and Lipi Pratt.
VOTE 2022: Here are LIVE results from the midterm elections
The polls have closed on Election Day in North Carolina and South Carolina. Keep up with local races in the Charlotte area below. LIVE up-to-the-minute results are below. VIDEO: Channel 9 gets behind-the-scenes look at voting process in York County. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
SC Christmas Show in Yorkville Marketplace Set to Inspire you for the Holidays
YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – It’s beginning to look like a lot like Christmas in downtown York and Yorkville Marketplace is bringing out all of the lights and tinsel – preparing for its 3rd annual South Carolina Christmas show that’s happening this weekend. Owner, Kathy Holbert...
Tri-County Events Celebrating Veterans
CHESTER, LANCASTER & YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We have your list of events happening throughout the tri-county honoring the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. *Due to expected heavy rains and winds some events have moved inside. Please check social media and...
Nearly 100 Year Old Veteran & Others Honored with Quilts of Valor
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Statistics show around 350,000 women served in our nation’s military during World War Two. One of those veterans who just happens to be turning 100 years old in just 4 days. She’s being celebrated in Chester County along with several other men and...
Jeff Jackson wins 14th District House Seat
The 14th covers Mecklenburg County's southern and western parts and most of Gaston County.
Missing North Carolina inmate captured in York County, SC after manhunt
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate who escaped from the recreation yard at the Robeson CRV Wednesday has been captured Thursday in York County, officials said. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox.
Vote – “Buzz Jacket” for National Mascot Hall of Fame
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill High School Mascot, Buzz Jacket, has been nominated for 3 categories in the National Mascot Hall of Fame Awards, and he needs your vote to win!. Fort Mill High Senior Anna Brown, speaking for Buzz Jacket, said, “Fort Mill High...
Republicans sweep Iredell-Statesville school board races
Republicans Abby Trent, Mike Kubiniec, Brian Sloan and Anita Kurn were elected Tuesday to the Iredell-Statesville school board. The newcomers will make up the majority of a seven-member board where none of the four incumbents, including Chairman Todd Carver, entered the race. Iredell-Statesville is one of 42 North Carolina counties...
Phone usage sign at Union County polling place causes confusion for some voters
LAKE PARK, N.C. — A voter told WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal the voting experience was affected because she couldn't use her phone. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said signs taped up at her polling place, the Lake Park Community Center, instructed all voters to turn off their cellphones and other electronic devices before entering. She said the Union County Board of Elections logo was on the sign.
South Carolina Judge Charged For Inappropriate Photos On Phone
(Lancaster County, SC)- A South Carolina judge is accused of having inappropriate photos on his phone. Seventy-five-year-old Johnny Ray Steele of Lancaster is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Steele serves as a Municipal Court judge in the...
CN2 Today – Inside ASCG Exceptional Equestrians Therapeutic Riding Program
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil takes us to the Anne Springs Close Greenway to learn more about its Exceptional Equestrians Therapeutic Riding Program. The program has been a long running program, beginning in the late 80’s, and was a passion project for...
Upstate voters frustrated over voting machine delays
Voting machines in Chesnee were delayed this morning as voters began rolling in.
Demolition at Three Points at South End
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Old brick and walls are coming down in Rock Hill so new life can grow. Demolition underway this week at what will soon be the spot for the RE development, Three Points at South End. Jones Construction crews working to bring that building...
Rock Hill School’s Quality Life Campaign Helps Staff w/ Work/Life Balance
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In an effort to create a work/life balance, the Rock Hill School District is working to get creative to keep the staff it has and recruit more. Its revamping its Quality of Life Campaign. From Paid Parental Leave, to employee discount programs, officials...
Sandra Greene joins four incumbents in Union County school board victories
Sandra Greene will be the only new member of the Union County school board, with incumbents Jimmy Bention Sr., Gary Sides, Kathy Heintel and John J. Kirkpatrick IV holding onto their positions. Kirkpatrick will continue to be the only Democrat on the board. Union County is one of 42 North...
