Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. doing all it can for release of hunger striker in Egypt - security adviser
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The United States is doing "everything it can" to secure the release of Egytian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah from jail in Egypt and President Joe Biden raised the case with his Egyptian counterpart, the U.S. national security adviser said on Saturday.
Brazil will be climate leader, says ex-minister Marina Silva
Marina Silva, a former environmental minister, has a message for the U.N. climate summit: Brazil is back when it comes to protecting the Amazon, the largest rainforest in the world that is crucial to staving off the worst effects of climate change
Comments / 0