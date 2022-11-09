Read full article on original website
KARK
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat No. 7 LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas faces an uphill challenge on Saturday with No. 7 LSU coming into Fayetteville. Arkansas (5-4, 2-3) is still one short of the required wins to become bowl eligible. Following the LSU game, they have Ole Miss at home and then travel to Missouri to close out the regular season. LSU (7-2, 5-1) controls its own destiny in the SEC West following wins over Ole Miss and Alabama in its last two games. In addition to Arkansas they have a non-conference game against UAB and then go to Texas A&M to finish the regular season.
KARK
Hogs hosting No. 7 LSU with Liberty loss behind them
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost to No. 23 Liberty 21-19 last Saturday, but they have to put that game behind them with No. 7 LSU, fresh off a win over Alabama, up next in the same stadium. Sam Pittman was asked Wednesday if he feels the Hogs have been able...
KARK
Razorbacks hosting talented recruits on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be hosting a star-studded group of recruits in addition to No. 7 LSU on Saturday. The Razorbacks will have a large group of recruits that includes a mix of commitments, key 2024 and 2025 targets and some others they are still evaluating in 2023. Among...
KARK
Malik Hornsby possibly in mix at QB against LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman sounded positive about KJ Jefferson’s health on Monday, but not so much on Wednesday while on the SEC Teleconference. Pittman addressed Jefferson’s health and brought up Malik Hornsby’s week of practice. “Well, still again, that’s a few days away,” Pittman said. “KJ...
KARK
Underdog Hogs had success against cold LSU in 2014
FAYETTEVILLE — In 2014, Arkansas and Bret Bielema were 0-13 in the SEC under his leadership since being hired prior to the 2013 season, but it all changed on Saturday, Nov. 15, when No. 20 LSU came to a very cold Fayetteville. Arkansas was 4-5 at the time and...
KARK
No. 23 Arkansas carries 10-year win streak into NCAA South Central Region
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 23 Arkansas, who has claimed 10 consecutive NCAA South Central Region team titles, will bid for another on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “We’re fortunate that we have a pretty...
KARK
No. 22 Razorbacks enter NCAA South Central Region as top seeded team
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 22 Arkansas competes in the NCAA South Central Region meet on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “Nothing is easy, and we don’t take anything for granted,” noted Arkansas men’s head...
KARK
Fordham’s Urgo wowed by No. 10 Arkansas
The second game of new Fordham head coach Keith Urgo’s career at his dream school turned out to bit more challenging than the first. Five days after the Rams opened the season with a 88-74 home win over Dartmouth, they found themselves over-matched in Fayetteville. No. 10 Arkansas forced...
KARK
Mike Neighbors previews Elementary Day vs. Central Arkansas on Friday
For the first time since the 2019 season, the Arkansas Women’s Basketball team is hosting “Elementary Day” at Bud Walton Arena. Hundreds of elementary school kids from around Northwest Arkansas will be in attendance for the Razorbacks second game of the season. This year the Hogs welcome...
KARK
WATCH: Colby Hale previews Arkansas Soccer’s first game in NCAA Tournament
Tournament time is here, and the Hogs are looking to make another run. The Arkansas Soccer team comes into this year’s NCAA Tournament as a 3-seed. Their first game is this Friday against Missouri State at Razorback Field. Head Coach Colby Hale spoke with the media on Thursday to...
KARK
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Makhi Mitchell preview upcoming matchup with Fordham
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team has their second matchup of the season on Friday night against Fordham. Head coach Eric Musselman and forward Makhi Mitchell previewed the matchup on Wednesday afternoon with the media. To see both of their press conferences, click the videos...
KARK
Diamond Hogs set for season-opening clash with Longhorns
Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn’s press conference Wednesday was set up to discuss his team’s Fall baseball performance, but it was a tidbit about next February that got the most attention. Van Horn announced that the Razorbacks’ 2023 season opener would likely be against Texas on...
KARK
Arkansas women’s program adds talented hoopsters
Arkansas women’s basketball program opened the week-long early basketball signing period on Wednesday by inking two standouts and will add a 5-star prospect in the next few days. Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors announced that Farmington star forward Jenna Lawrence (6-3) and Derby Kan., guard Mayrn Archer (5-7) both...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Subfreezing temperatures likely for tailgating
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – There are only three regular-season Arkansas Razorback games left. Two of those will be played at home, and it looks like Saturdays will feature our coldest temperatures yet this season. So far, temperatures have been on the warm side for the previous home games. The...
KARK
Van Horn revels in nation’s No. 1 Diamond class
Not only has the Arkansas baseball past and present been successful, but the future also looks bright. Baseball America and Perfect Game have both tabbed the Razorbacks’ 2023 recruiting class No. 1 in the country – the first time the program has achieved that spot in either rankings, which first came along in 2011.
