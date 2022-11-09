ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Incumbent Humphrey wins state house re-election bid for Lenoir County

By Keith Byers
The Free Press
 3 days ago
Editor's Note: Results remain unofficial until canvassing is completed on November 18.

Chris Humphrey, the incumbent Republican state house of representative for Lenoir County, retained his seat Tuesday night after coming away with a commanding victory.

Humphrey beat Democratic challenger Lillie Williams by 11,278 votes to 7,258 with 22 out of 22 precincts reporting.

Chris Humphrey will remain in the North Carolina House of Representatives for District 12 and won 60.84% of the vote compared to 39.16% for Williams.

The highest number of votes for Humphrey came from precinct Falling Creek with 1,710. The most votes Williams received came from precinct K9 in Kinston with 684.

Rep. Humphrey was first elected to the N.C. House of Representatives in 2018 after defeating George Graham.

When asked what he would do if he were re-elected Humphrey said, “I plan to begin reaching out to new members of the NC House to introduce myself and offer any advice they may be interested in receiving. Being a new member of the body can be a bit overwhelming. The session will begin in late January, but there will be a lot of behind-the-scenes work taking place between now and then. I think it is good to begin to build relationships within the caucus and across the aisle so that we can keep North Carolina on its prosperous path for the next two years, at least.”

The Free Press

