Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin Legislature work better over the next two years than they did the previous four?. That’s the $5 billion question. That's where the state's projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that will...
NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:. (five, six, nineteen, twenty, thirty) (two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-six; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. 01-05-17-37-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3. (one, five, seventeen, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $207,000,000. Pick 3 Day. People are...
