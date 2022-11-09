Read full article on original website
Nevada election results: Senate race too close to call, Democratic governor concedes
LAS VEGAS — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept finally arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican...
Robert Rivas elected as next Speaker of California State Assembly
CALIFORNIA, USA — An assemblymember from Salinas has been elected as the California State Assembly's next Speaker. Assemblyman Robert Rivas (D) became the Speaker-Designee following a unanimous vote by the Assembly Democratic Caucus Thursday. “I am honored that my Democratic colleagues have instilled their trust in me to lead...
After winning reelection, what's next for Newsom?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom coasted to reelection Tuesday evening. The results were called within a minute of the polls closing. The majority of his brief acceptance speech focused on the national mood, and how he will continue to fight back against the narrative in red states. How...
After passage of Prop 31, R.J. Reynolds files legal challenge against state's flavored tobacco ban
SAN DIEGO — Now that the 2022 Midterm Election is over and flavored tobacco has been banned in San Diego County and the state, tobacco giant R.J. Reynolds is taking its fight to the federal court. On Wednesday, November 9, R.J. Reynolds sued on behalf of a San Diego...
Low impact weather system to roll through Northern California Saturday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A weak low pressure system will brush the state this weekend, keeping in place the cooler temperatures that have stuck around the last two weeks. A low pressure system currently spinning off the coast will bring a slight chance of rain to the valley and a few inches of snow to the Sierra. This storm will bring nowhere near the impacts of the storm that brought widespread rain and a few feet of snow to the Sierra.
Tule fog set to make its first appearance of the season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The winter storm that caused days of valley rain and feet of mountain snow has finally exited the region. Although the storm is gone, its effects will still be felt, especially in the Central Valley. Clear skies, saturated soils and high relative humidity values will set the stage for the Central Valley's infamous tule fog to make its first appearance of the season. Tule fog is a very dense, soupy variation of radiation fog that forms in the Central Valley following wet weather.
Frost Advisory issued overnight: How to prevent frost damage in sensitive plants
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cool weather is expected to stick around following a beneficial storm that dropped up to 2" of rain in the valley and a few feet of snow in the Sierra. With cloud cover starting to decrease as the low pressure system tracks east, cold morning temperatures are expected. The storm system brought very cold air to the region and the lack of clouds in the coming days will result in near freezing morning temperatures in the valley.
