SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A weak low pressure system will brush the state this weekend, keeping in place the cooler temperatures that have stuck around the last two weeks. A low pressure system currently spinning off the coast will bring a slight chance of rain to the valley and a few inches of snow to the Sierra. This storm will bring nowhere near the impacts of the storm that brought widespread rain and a few feet of snow to the Sierra.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO