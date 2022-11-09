ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe woman dead after two-vehicle crash on US 23

By Megan Becker, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gz3nN_0j3nsPeQ00

CHILLICOTHE― A Chillicothe resident died Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash on US 23, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Angela Letsche, 67, was traveling west and failed to yield at a stop sign on Blackwater Road. She was hit by an oncoming vehicle driven by Maged Gerges, 56 of Upper Arlington, according to a news release.

Gerges' vehicle overturned into the median, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Letsche was transported by Green Township EMS to Adena Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries. Gerges' was transported by Union Township EMS to Adena Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Call her at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

Comments / 1

Related
wktn.com

Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One lane open on I-70 in Licking County following fatal crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One lane is open on I-70 eastbound in Licking County between State Routes 79 and 13 following a fatal accident. A car accident occurred shortly before midnight on Thursday involving a semi-truck carrying powdered chemicals that spilled onto I-70 between Routes 79 and 13, according to Licking County Emergency Management. Cleanup […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
10TV

Motorcyclist killed in western Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into another vehicle in western Franklin County Thursday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:45 p.m. a 2004 Honda motorcycle was driving west on West Broad Street at the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue in Franklin Township. A 2010 Honda hatchback was heading east on West Broad Street and attempted to make a left turn when the motorcycle struck the vehicle.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

67-Year-Old Chillicothe Woman Dies in US-23 Crash

Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Ms. Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign for Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges. Mr. Gerges’ vehicle then overturned into the median. Ms. Letsche was transported by.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcycle crash in Franklin Township leaves one dead

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in Franklin Township Thursday afternoon. According to the county sheriff’s office, at about 4:45 p.m., a 2004 Honda Motorcycle driving westbound on West Broad Street was crossing the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue when a 2010 Honda […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Semi Accident on I-70

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect in custody after exchanging gunfire with Bucyrus police officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Bucyrus Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shootout between the suspect and a police officer. Friday evening, an officer tried to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of West Charles Street. Police said a "gun battle" ensued between the...
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Several units respond to active Kafer Road fire

BUCYRUS—Area Firefighters are still on the scene of a house fire at 4561 Kafer Rd. Firefighters from area townships, including Chatfield, Tiro, and Liberty, responded. The house was occupied. There are no reports of injuries. An unidentified person was patted down and detained. The cause of the fire is...
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 dead after car crash near Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified one of the two people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash near Dublin Tuesday night. The crash happened at 9:33 p.m. at the intersection of Sawmill Road and West Case Road. According to police, 18-year-old Dawson White was...
DUBLIN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing Chillicothe teen found safe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
ORIENT, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy