406mtsports.com

Five things to watch: No. 3 Montana State at Cal Poly

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team is heavily favored to win its penultimate game of the regular season. No. 3-ranked MSU (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky) will face Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6) at 6 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, California. The Bobcats are 24 ½-point favorites to improve to 9-1 for the second straight season.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
406mtsports.com

Five keys to the game: No. 16 Montana hosts Eastern Washington

MISSOULA – This one is integral for the Montana football team. To keep their playoff hopes intact, the Griz (6-3) probably need to defeat Eastern Washington (2-7) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. They’ll roll in with some momentum after dominating a Big Sky Conference-worst Cal Poly...
CHENEY, WA
montanasports.com

Montana State focused on 'doing their 1/11' against Cal Poly

BOZEMAN — Following a narrow win on the road against Northern Arizona, this week has been all about getting back to the basics for Montana State. Simply put, head coach Brent Vigen felt like the Bobcats may have been trying to do too much against the Lumberjacks rather than just doing their 1/11.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz struggle in first road game against Colorado State

After spotting Colorado State a 15-point lead in the first half, the Montana women's basketball failed to regroup in dropping an 82-58 decision Friday night in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Lady Griz struggled to find consistency on the offensive end. The Rams, who moved to 2-0 after reaching the WNIT...
FORT COLLINS, CO
406mtsports.com

Montana finds 3-point stroke but is unable to keep pace with hot-shooting Xavier

MISSOULA — X marks the spot, and Xavier was spot on with its strong shooting, which was too much for Montana to overcome Friday. The Griz showed improved 3-point shooting but couldn’t keep pace with the hot-shooting Musketeers in front of a sold-out crowd at the 10,224-capacity Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The result was an 86-64 loss that dropped UM to 0-2 on its season-opening road trip out east.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana men's basketball team signs three to National Letters of Intent

MISSOULA — The Montana basketball team signed three players to National Letters of Intent this week. Zack Davidson, Chase Henderson and Money Williams have all committed to play for the Grizzlies. The class includes a couple of guards with complimentary games along with a big who can do all...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz eye bounce-back win against strong Colorado State team

MISSOULA — If Monday's season opener revealed anything about the Montana women's basketball team, it's the fact the Lady Griz lack frontcourt scoring punch without Carmen Gfeller on the floor. Gfeller didn't play in a two-point loss to North Dakota State after spending some of the offseason in a...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana looks to 'compete mentally and physically' at Xavier after season-opening loss

MISSOULA — Montana’s road trip to open the men’s basketball season doesn’t get any easier with its second of two games in the eastern time zone. The Griz, who fell to 210th in KenPom following Tuesday’s games, will go from facing Duquesne (122nd) to taking on Xavier (39th). The Musketeers are currently the second highest-ranked team the Griz will face during the nonconference schedule.
CINCINNATI, OH
406mtsports.com

Tech survives first test against Eastern Oregon

DILLON – The Western Classic tipped-off with a matchup between the Montana Tech Orediggers and the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers. Last season, these teams played in their season openers, a 92-82 victory for the Mountaineers. The scoring wasn’t as prolific this time around as Tech won in a defensive battle, 70-61.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz sign three to National Letters of Intent

MISSOULA — The Montana women’s basketball program signed three high school players to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Macy Donarski (La Crosse, Wis./Aquinas HS), Macey Huard (Highlands Ranch, Colo./Valor Christian HS) and Adria Lincoln (Monroe, Wash./Monroe HS) all will join the Lady Griz next year as freshmen.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena Capital's Nyeala Herndon signs with University of Montana softball

HELENA — Christmas is right around the corner and the Herndon household will likely use it as an opportunity to stock up on University of Montana gear. Nyeala Herndon, Helena Capital’s All-State pitcher and reigning Western AA Defensive Player of the Year, signed Wednesday to continue her softball career with the Griz.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana soccer program signs six to National Letters of Intent

MISSOULA — The Montana soccer program has signed six high school players to National Letters of Intent. Coach Chris Citowicki, who completed his fifth season leading the Grizzlies earlier this month, has added players from Washington, Oregon, Utah, Minnesota and Georgia. On the defensive end of the field, he...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table

Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
