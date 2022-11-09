Read full article on original website
Five things to watch: No. 3 Montana State at Cal Poly
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team is heavily favored to win its penultimate game of the regular season. No. 3-ranked MSU (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky) will face Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6) at 6 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, California. The Bobcats are 24 ½-point favorites to improve to 9-1 for the second straight season.
Five keys to the game: No. 16 Montana hosts Eastern Washington
MISSOULA – This one is integral for the Montana football team. To keep their playoff hopes intact, the Griz (6-3) probably need to defeat Eastern Washington (2-7) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. They’ll roll in with some momentum after dominating a Big Sky Conference-worst Cal Poly...
Montana State focused on 'doing their 1/11' against Cal Poly
BOZEMAN — Following a narrow win on the road against Northern Arizona, this week has been all about getting back to the basics for Montana State. Simply put, head coach Brent Vigen felt like the Bobcats may have been trying to do too much against the Lumberjacks rather than just doing their 1/11.
Montana Lady Griz struggle in first road game against Colorado State
After spotting Colorado State a 15-point lead in the first half, the Montana women's basketball failed to regroup in dropping an 82-58 decision Friday night in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Lady Griz struggled to find consistency on the offensive end. The Rams, who moved to 2-0 after reaching the WNIT...
Montana finds 3-point stroke but is unable to keep pace with hot-shooting Xavier
MISSOULA — X marks the spot, and Xavier was spot on with its strong shooting, which was too much for Montana to overcome Friday. The Griz showed improved 3-point shooting but couldn’t keep pace with the hot-shooting Musketeers in front of a sold-out crowd at the 10,224-capacity Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The result was an 86-64 loss that dropped UM to 0-2 on its season-opening road trip out east.
Montana men's basketball team signs three to National Letters of Intent
MISSOULA — The Montana basketball team signed three players to National Letters of Intent this week. Zack Davidson, Chase Henderson and Money Williams have all committed to play for the Grizzlies. The class includes a couple of guards with complimentary games along with a big who can do all...
Montana Lady Griz eye bounce-back win against strong Colorado State team
MISSOULA — If Monday's season opener revealed anything about the Montana women's basketball team, it's the fact the Lady Griz lack frontcourt scoring punch without Carmen Gfeller on the floor. Gfeller didn't play in a two-point loss to North Dakota State after spending some of the offseason in a...
Montana looks to 'compete mentally and physically' at Xavier after season-opening loss
MISSOULA — Montana’s road trip to open the men’s basketball season doesn’t get any easier with its second of two games in the eastern time zone. The Griz, who fell to 210th in KenPom following Tuesday’s games, will go from facing Duquesne (122nd) to taking on Xavier (39th). The Musketeers are currently the second highest-ranked team the Griz will face during the nonconference schedule.
Tech survives first test against Eastern Oregon
DILLON – The Western Classic tipped-off with a matchup between the Montana Tech Orediggers and the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers. Last season, these teams played in their season openers, a 92-82 victory for the Mountaineers. The scoring wasn’t as prolific this time around as Tech won in a defensive battle, 70-61.
From tears to cheers: Montana Lady Griz flip over landing Wisconsin star Macy Donarski
La CROSSE, Wis. — Macy Donarski cried when she had to tell coaches at Montana that she wasn't going to be playing basketball with them. She liked their program and was impressed by a lot of things they said and did, but the Aquinas High School point guard felt like she found a better fit at Saint Louis University.
Montana Lady Griz sign three to National Letters of Intent
MISSOULA — The Montana women’s basketball program signed three high school players to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Macy Donarski (La Crosse, Wis./Aquinas HS), Macey Huard (Highlands Ranch, Colo./Valor Christian HS) and Adria Lincoln (Monroe, Wash./Monroe HS) all will join the Lady Griz next year as freshmen.
Helena Capital's Nyeala Herndon signs with University of Montana softball
HELENA — Christmas is right around the corner and the Herndon household will likely use it as an opportunity to stock up on University of Montana gear. Nyeala Herndon, Helena Capital’s All-State pitcher and reigning Western AA Defensive Player of the Year, signed Wednesday to continue her softball career with the Griz.
Kicking down barriers: Polson girl tackles placekicking with 'mental toughness and resolve'
MISSOULA — Tia Mercer had some especially busy days in August. The Polson senior started her morning with soccer practice. She’s a four-year varsity attacking midfielder who earned second-team all-conference honors three times in Class A. Mercer then returned home to grab something to eat because she had...
State AA volleyball: Eastern AA earns first-round sweep of Western AA counterparts
BOZEMAN — Missoula Sentinel was the Western AA’s last hope to avoid a first-day sweep at the hands of the Eastern AA. The Spartans, though, couldn’t hold off a Billings Senior sweep, though, giving the East a 4-0 record in the first round Thursday at the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Montana soccer program signs six to National Letters of Intent
MISSOULA — The Montana soccer program has signed six high school players to National Letters of Intent. Coach Chris Citowicki, who completed his fifth season leading the Grizzlies earlier this month, has added players from Washington, Oregon, Utah, Minnesota and Georgia. On the defensive end of the field, he...
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this week
If you're a fan of juicy chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be excited to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Montana this week. Read on to learn more.
Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table
Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
Snow impacting Western Montana roads
Accidents and severe driving conditions are being reported on Wednesday across Western Montana as the snow continues to fall.
Crash south of Missoula delays traffic on US Highway 93
Emergency vehicles are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that is causing delays on US Highway 93 south of Missoula
2 stormy days brought much-needed rain to SLO County. Here’s how much your area got
Here’s what weather you can expect for the rest of the week.
