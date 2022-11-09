Read full article on original website
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
ESPN
Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win
Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair explains why Georgia jumped ahead of No. 2 Ohio State
The latest CFP rankings came out on Tuesday night. 2 B1G teams were ranked in the top 4. The top 4 teams were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. There was a question posed to CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan about if there was any consideration if Ohio State was looked at being the No. 1 team in the country.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
valdostatoday.com
Wildcats travel to Atlanta for GHSA playoffs
VALDOSTA – The Wildcats will travel to Westlake High School to take on the Lions in Atlanta for the first round GHSA football playoffs. The Valdosta High Wildcats will travel to Westlake High School and play the Lions in Atlanta, Georgia for the first round of the GHSA football playoffs on Saturday, November 12, with a kick off of 6:00 pm.
Georgia high school football playoffs are here
The Georgia High School Association football state championship tournament begins this week and we take a look at who is in and who may make history.
North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
Giant card set up for TakeOff in downtown Atlanta | How fans can sign
ATLANTA — Residents in Atlanta have a chance to give their sympathies to the late rapper TakeOff before his funeral service on Friday. The Saving Our Sons Campaign invites fans to share their condolences on the giant card, which will be set up today in downtown Atlanta. Specifically, it'll...
WSFA
HBCU Battle of the Bands returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The HBCU Battle of the Bands will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4. Marching bands from Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman University, South Carolina State University, Norfolk State University and Tennessee State University will perform at the event. Two Atlanta high schools, Pebblebrook and Westlake, will also perform for the first time!
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens claims Georgia is blue because of Stacey Abrams
Dickens and others are speaking at Abrams watch party Tuesday on Election Night. Georgia, a reliably red state, has seen some changes in its political landscape.
Fans will have the chance to honor Migos’ rapper Takeoff in public memorial
ATLANTA — The celebration of life for Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff, has been announced and fans in Atlanta will have the chance to pay their respects. There will be a special celebration of life for Ball on Friday, Nov. 11 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena at 12 p.m.
spoonuniversity.com
The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta
What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, a pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to WSB that he will give the eulogy.
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
Metro families say their homes were undervalued because they are Black
ATLANTA — A home is the biggest investment most Americans have. For some, the value of their home will create generational wealth, help send kids to college or even prepare for retirement. But metro Atlanta homeowners told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray they believe their homes were valued...
Atlanta Proclaims Thomas Dortch Jr. Day: Rashad Richey Morning Show
Thomas Dortch Jr. is an international business owner, leading executive, philanthropist and advocate who has worked tirelessly to connect historically disenfranchised communities with equitable solutions.
Henry incumbents win; Dems pickup Fayette school board seat
Henry County Commission incumbents appeared to win their races Tuesday as Democrats won a school board seat in Fayette C...
Atlanta Daily World
Legendary Singer, Songwriter Babyface to Perform at Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball
ATLANTA, GA (October 2022) – Guests attending the 39th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis must get ready to experience a night to remember. UNCF Atlanta is pleased to announce that Kenneth Edmonds, better known by...
Georgia family heartbroken after beloved cousin was buried by the state without their permission
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is heartbroken after they say their loved one was buried without their consent. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke to a cousin of 62-year-old Willie Thomas, who died last September at Amicasa Hospice Center in Decatur. Antwanisha Powell said her family found...
