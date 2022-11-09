ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ESPN

Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win

Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair explains why Georgia jumped ahead of No. 2 Ohio State

The latest CFP rankings came out on Tuesday night. 2 B1G teams were ranked in the top 4. The top 4 teams were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. There was a question posed to CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan about if there was any consideration if Ohio State was looked at being the No. 1 team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously

I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
ATHENS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wildcats travel to Atlanta for GHSA playoffs

VALDOSTA – The Wildcats will travel to Westlake High School to take on the Lions in Atlanta for the first round GHSA football playoffs. The Valdosta High Wildcats will travel to Westlake High School and play the Lions in Atlanta, Georgia for the first round of the GHSA football playoffs on Saturday, November 12, with a kick off of 6:00 pm.
VALDOSTA, GA
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
ATLANTA, GA
WSFA

HBCU Battle of the Bands returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The HBCU Battle of the Bands will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4. Marching bands from Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman University, South Carolina State University, Norfolk State University and Tennessee State University will perform at the event. Two Atlanta high schools, Pebblebrook and Westlake, will also perform for the first time!
ATLANTA, GA
spoonuniversity.com

The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta

What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
ATLANTA, GA

