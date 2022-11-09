Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Jay County results in
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Jay County Clerk’s Office has released the results of Jay County's elections. Larry "Ray" Newton Jr. won over Watermellon Jim for County Sheriff, with 83.73% of the votes. Other highlights from Jay County include County Commissioner, Middle District, won by Chad Aker with...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Should school board candidates in Indiana run under a political party?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - When you voted in the Indiana primary, you likely voted for someone who designated their party. Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, but for school board races in Indiana, they’re all listed as non-partisan. Some Indiana lawmakers, including state representative Bob Morris, R...
WANE-TV
Podcast is INSession: Allen Superior Court now takes you into the halls of justice
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a half-hour before showtime, and John McGauley is wondering if he picked the wrong courtroom. The microphones are all set, the sound settings are all ready to go, but the cars and trucks buzzing along Clinton and Berry streets this past Thursday afternoon outside the first-floor corner courtroom of the Allen County Courthouse is allowing in a lot of extraneous noise.
wboi.org
Allen County school board elections finish Tuesday with tight races
One Allen County school board race may be headed for a recount, following Tuesday’s election. The election to Southwest Allen County Schools’ two available Board-At-Large seats came down to the wire for two candidates, Stephanie Veit and Doug Copley, the incumbent. Veit has been declared the winner by a margin of only 3 votes, making the race ripe for a recount.
abc57.com
Jim Smith wins Kosciusko County Sheriff's race
Jim Smith has won the Kosciusko County Sheriff's race. He defeated James Marshall with 63% of the vote. Smith is the Republican candidate who campaigned with the promise, if elected, to lower his salary to be aligned with other sheriffs throughout the state of Indiana. Smith also campaigned to reduce...
WANE-TV
Veteran honors the fallen one flag at a time
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What started as a spur of the moment idea ten years ago, is now an organization that touches hundreds of families across 42 states and three countries. The roots of Flags 4 Fallen can be traced back to a Portland, Indiana Army veteran running Fort4Fitness in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Nursing home bus driver charged with neglect after rider suffers broken vertebra
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man working as a bus driver for a local nursing home is now facing a felony charge after a rider suffered a broken vertebra during a ride this past January, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 67-year-old George...
wfft.com
Wells County election results in
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Wells County Clerk’s Office has released the results of Wells County's elections. Colin Z. Andrews won County Prosecuting Attorney over Andrew J. Carnall with 79.23% of the votes. Brian Lambert won County Council District 1 over Brian Hollingsworth with 83.58% of the votes.
WANE-TV
20 years since historic F4 tornado swept through northeastern Indiana, northwestern Ohio
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Some may remember the flipped cars, destroyed houses and businesses, and scattered debris that covered much of northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio on November 10, 2002. 20 years ago Thursday, a tornado moved from Blackford County, Indiana to Henry County, Ohio. The damage ranged...
WANE-TV
Organization aims to restore historic Van Wert clock
VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — In a move that would make the Hill Valley Preservation Society proud, Historic Main Street Van Wert will begin a campaign to restore a clock tower in Van Wert that has been around for over 100 years. The project is part of the “Forward...
WANE-TV
Kim Moppert, Stephanie Veit win At-Large SACS School Board seats
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a five-person race where four people garnered at least 22% of the vote, Kim Moppert (26.9%) and Stephanie Veit (22.8%) were the two who came out on top to win the two open At-Large Southwest Allen County School Board seats Tuesday. Although Moppert...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
Times-Bulletin
Remembering the Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — On November 10, 2002, 20 years ago, Van Wert was struck by an F-4 tornado, packing winds estimated at 260 miles per hour and killing two people as well as causing millions of dollars in damages. Weather forecasters had been warning since the previous day, that...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 326 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,162 cases and 1,207 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wtvbam.com
Stolte case involving alleged pellet shooting bound over to Branch County Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater area man who is facing three charges after allegedly shooting a woman with pellets from an air rifle last month was bound over to Branch County Circuit Court on Tuesday. 49-year-old Richard Stolte waived his Branch County District Court preliminary...
wfft.com
Mayor Henry calls Arp's request for OWI arrest video an 'obvious obsession'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Mayor Tom Henry says releasing police video from his OWI arrest last month "would be for nothing more than morbid curiosity or personal political gain," according to an email released by City Council President Jason Arp. Henry sent the email to Arp on Sunday, two...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Detective in Nguyen dismemberment case: ‘He would’ve done it again’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The case is closed and the trial is over. Now, the lead detective who worked 55-year-old Shane Nguyen’s homicide case is talking to 21Alive about the investigation and what led them to Nguyen’s killer. Nguyen was killed in April 2021 and his body...
mymixfm.com
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
WANE-TV
Husband and wife hurt when pickup hits buggy in Adams County
MONROE, Ind. (WANE) — A man and woman were badly hurt when their horse-drawn buggy was hit by a pickup in Adams County Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at S.R 124 near C.R. 100 East, a mile east of Monroe. According to a report from the...
