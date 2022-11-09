ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

wfft.com

Jay County results in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Jay County Clerk’s Office has released the results of Jay County's elections. Larry "Ray" Newton Jr. won over Watermellon Jim for County Sheriff, with 83.73% of the votes. Other highlights from Jay County include County Commissioner, Middle District, won by Chad Aker with...
JAY COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Should school board candidates in Indiana run under a political party?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - When you voted in the Indiana primary, you likely voted for someone who designated their party. Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, but for school board races in Indiana, they’re all listed as non-partisan. Some Indiana lawmakers, including state representative Bob Morris, R...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Podcast is INSession: Allen Superior Court now takes you into the halls of justice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a half-hour before showtime, and John McGauley is wondering if he picked the wrong courtroom. The microphones are all set, the sound settings are all ready to go, but the cars and trucks buzzing along Clinton and Berry streets this past Thursday afternoon outside the first-floor corner courtroom of the Allen County Courthouse is allowing in a lot of extraneous noise.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wboi.org

Allen County school board elections finish Tuesday with tight races

One Allen County school board race may be headed for a recount, following Tuesday’s election. The election to Southwest Allen County Schools’ two available Board-At-Large seats came down to the wire for two candidates, Stephanie Veit and Doug Copley, the incumbent. Veit has been declared the winner by a margin of only 3 votes, making the race ripe for a recount.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Jim Smith wins Kosciusko County Sheriff's race

Jim Smith has won the Kosciusko County Sheriff's race. He defeated James Marshall with 63% of the vote. Smith is the Republican candidate who campaigned with the promise, if elected, to lower his salary to be aligned with other sheriffs throughout the state of Indiana. Smith also campaigned to reduce...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Veteran honors the fallen one flag at a time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What started as a spur of the moment idea ten years ago, is now an organization that touches hundreds of families across 42 states and three countries. The roots of Flags 4 Fallen can be traced back to a Portland, Indiana Army veteran running Fort4Fitness in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Wells County election results in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Wells County Clerk’s Office has released the results of Wells County's elections. Colin Z. Andrews won County Prosecuting Attorney over Andrew J. Carnall with 79.23% of the votes. Brian Lambert won County Council District 1 over Brian Hollingsworth with 83.58% of the votes.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Organization aims to restore historic Van Wert clock

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — In a move that would make the Hill Valley Preservation Society proud, Historic Main Street Van Wert will begin a campaign to restore a clock tower in Van Wert that has been around for over 100 years. The project is part of the “Forward...
VAN WERT, OH
Times-Bulletin

Remembering the Van Wert tornado

VAN WERT — On November 10, 2002, 20 years ago, Van Wert was struck by an F-4 tornado, packing winds estimated at 260 miles per hour and killing two people as well as causing millions of dollars in damages. Weather forecasters had been warning since the previous day, that...
VAN WERT, OH

