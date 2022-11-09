Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Opelika honors vets with Veterans Day breakfast
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - In Opelika, the city hosted a celebration to honor and recognize those who protect our nation, past and present. The morning began with a free breakfast for veterans and their families at the Opelika Public Library. After, a Veterans Day program was held, featuring multiple guest...
U.S. Air Force veteran honored with house repairs by Synovus, ceremony by House of Heroes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, a team of Synovus volunteers, wearing red shirts, did minor repairs to the house of Senior Airman Rochelle Neal, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Around noon, they and representatives from House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter, Inc. (HOH-CVC) held a ceremony to honor Neal’s service. “We did repair some […]
Jim Louge carried his camera to war in Vietnam; and came home with a book — five decades later
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On this Veterans Day it is appropriate to remember the soldiers who fought in Vietnam five decades ago. Their stories are important ones. And every soldier has a story. But not many Vietnam veterans have that story illustrated with thousands of pictures from the war zone. Jim Louge does. Gary Ford and […]
WTVM
CHIME IN: Show your appreciation to our veterans
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Veterans Day to those that have served for our country. Even though we are appreciative every day of the year - today is special and all about veterans. Many restaurants in the Chattahoochee Valley are showing their thanks by offering deals. But we want to...
WTVM
Airforce Heating and Air surprises Cataula veteran with new AC unit
CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - One area veteran received a special surprise from a local business in honor of Veterans Day after entering a contest. Staff Sergeant (Ret.) Michael Westbrook was surprised when Airforce Heating and Air stopped by to deliver the news that Westbrook and his family were being gifted a brand-new AC unit in honor of Veterans Day.
WTVM
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers hosts donation drive in Eufaula
Eufaula, Ala. (WTVM) - Earlier today, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers hosted a donation drive. The donation drive was held at the Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center, in Eufaula. Individuals donated their gently used items at the donor door without having to leave their car. “Your donation I...
WTVM
Central cross country star signs with AUM
PHENIX CITY, ALA. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Adley Burkes, a Central High school cross country star, for signing to run in college for Auburn University at Montgomery!. Burkes overcame three stress fractures and three autoimmune diseases to get to this point. See the full report from Adley’s signing in the video player above.
WTVM
Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
Columbus Civic Center to host Thanksgiving food drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Feeding the Valley, the Columbus Civic Center will hold its third annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says the drive starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Food distribution will be in […]
WTVM
Columbus Rotary Club completes service project at George Washington Carver Garden
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Rotary Club of Columbus recently completed a service project at the George Washington Carver Garden. Volunteers helped to prepare the area for the construction of a greenhouse in that space. The George Washington Carver Garden is a new community garden, headed by Ronzell Buckner with...
WTVM
11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade to be held Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Veterans Day is here, and the Tri-City is gearing up to celebrate and honor those who’ve served. The 11th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Several organizations, bands, military personnel and city representative will be featured...
Americus Times-Recorder
Georgia Southwestern announces 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award winners: Recipients will be recognized at inaugural Gold Force Gala on Jan. 21
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Saturday, Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: November is National Diabetes Awareness Month
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month - a disease that occurs when your glucose, or blood sugar, is too high. Diabetes impacts about 37 million Americans - including adults and children. Our Tiffany Maddox spoke with a registered dietician - Katherine Hines with Piedmont Columbus Regional...
WTVM
Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade set for this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 12, the 11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade will be held. The parade is set to begin at 10:00am, on the corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street, in Phenix City. Also in Phenix City, the parade will continue down Broad Street, turn right...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: WTVM to host ‘Share Your Thanks by Giving’ food drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is hosting our annual ‘Share Your Thanks by Giving’ Food Drive. President and CEO Frank Sheppard of Feeding the Valley Food Bank joined News Leader 9 in the studio to talk more on the drive.
WTVM
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
WTVM
Republican Jeff Nelson to be new Chambers County Sheriff
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Republican Jeff Nelson is projected to fill the title of Chambers County Sheriff following the retirement of longtime Sheriff Sid Lockhart. Lockhart has served Chambers County in law enforcement for over 40 years -- 28 of those as county sheriff. Now, Republican Jeff Nelson and...
WTVM
Opelika hold grand opening for new archery park
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A unique new development is coming to east Alabama. The city held its grand opening for the new Community Archery Park, located at Spring Villa Park. Grant money from the Alabama Department of Conservation and National Resources was used to build this new development. It also...
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
Comments / 2