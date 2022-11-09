Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
MLive.com
Photos, highlights from West Catholic’s regional victory over Lansing Catholic
West Catholic earned its first regional championship since 2017 Friday night when the Falcons beat Lansing Catholic 37-7 at home. The Falcons applied the knockout punch in the third quarter. West Catholic, 11-1 overall, led 7-0 at halftime before scoring 30 unanswered points in the third. Three touchdowns covered 41 yards or more.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area football picks: No. 1 Dexter vs. No. 5 Midland
ANN ARBOR – And then there was one Ann Arbor-area football team left. Dexter’s football team made history last week with its first-ever district championship by defeating South Lyon and advancing to the regional round of the Division 2 tournament.
MLive.com
Cross Country state champ from Chelsea claims Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week honors
ANN ARBOR – Connell Alford ran away with the Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week poll just like he did at last week’s Division 2 boys cross country state finals. The junior standout cruised to the state championship with a time of 15:12.61, winning the individual title by 25 seconds and helping Chelsea finish second overall as a team.
MLive.com
Michigan high school football 2022 in pictures: Scenes from regional championship playoff games
Lumen Christi hosts Lawton for regional football championship. Lumen Christi players celebrate a touchdown during the MHSAA Division 7 regional championship football game at Lumen Christi High School on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Lumen Christi won the game over Lawton, 7-6.Get Photo. 4 / 56. South Christian vs Whitehall. 5...
MLive.com
5 finalists for 2022 Football Player of the Year set after Parker Picot voted in
The final five athletes in the running for the 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award have been determined. Rochester Adams quarterback Parker Picot was selected as the fifth finalist for the award after fans voted him in to the top five in a poll open to the public this week. Of the 13,473 total votes cast since Monday morning, Picot received 6,141 votes to out-pace the other five poll nominees. Walled Lake Western running back Darius Taylor finished second with 3,961 votes while Caledonia quarterback Mason McKenzie finished third with 1,546 votes.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball outlasts Eastern Michigan in thriller in Detroit
DETROIT -- Two schools separated by just a few miles put on quite a show in their state’s biggest city late Friday night. Michigan outlasted Eastern Michigan 88-83, overcoming an eight-point second-half deficit to move to 2-0. For 40 minutes, the men’s basketball teams went back and forth, thrilling...
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See area football region final schedule and Player of the Week winner
The region finals have arrived, meaning we have the last Friday night of football until championship week at Ford Field. It’s also the last time trophies will be handed out until Ford Field. Before getting into the region final schedule, it’s time to look at the results of the...
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from region finals on Nov. 11
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are scores from region finals of the 2022 football season.
MLive.com
Hanover-Horton volleyball run ends in three-set regional loss to Pewamo-Westphalia
SPRINGPORT – For the second year in a row, Pewamo-Westphalia’s path to a regional volleyball crown passed through a team from the Cascades Conference. But unlike 2021′s five-set win over Napoleon, Pewamo-Westphalia was in control most of the way Thursday, cruising to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-14. In all three sets, Pewamo-Westphalia (43-2-2) took control with an early run and never let the Comets answer.
MLive.com
Jackson-area football picks for the regional finals
JACKSON -- We are down to two. Just a couple of Jackson-area teams are left standing in the MHSAA playoffs as Lumen Christi and Napoleon are both still going strong in Division 7.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates to make his Eastern Michigan debut against Michigan in Detroit
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan will play Eastern Michigan on Friday night in a showcase game for local superstar Emoni Bates. For most all of Bates’ basketball career, it would have seemed obvious which team he’d be playing for in that game given his prodigious talent. But Bates won’t...
MLive.com
No. 1 Dexter makes statement with historic regional final win over Midland
DEXTER – Not even cramps could keep Micah Davis from the end zone. The Dexter senior standout received the opening kickoff of the Dreadnaughts’ Division 2 regional final game against Midland and took it 90 yards to the end zone to give his team the best possible start.
MLive.com
New Lothrop passes crash course with Laker to keep powerhouse status intact
NEW LOTHROP, MI – Jaden Curry introduced himself to Ethan Wissner on the first play of the game. And they kept running into each other all night.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Contemporary house in Franklin has indoor pool, nearly 2 acres
By design, a contemporary-style house in Franklin with an indoor pool and nearly 2 acres of land has a lot going for it. And the four-bedroom, four-bathroom 4,055 square-foot home, which was also designed by a renowned Metro Detroit architect, is up for sale. Built in 1970, the house is...
MLive.com
Watch Dexter football celebrate first-ever regional title win
DEXTER – Literally from the opening kickoff, it was clear Dexter’s football team was ready to go Friday night. Micah Davis took the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and an 88-yard TD pass from Reeves Taylor to Cole Cabana on Dexter’s first offensive play from scrimmage made it 14-0 before Midland knew what hit it.
MLive.com
Overheard outside the Michigan State locker room: A last-play slip but an ‘unbelievable night’
CORONADO, Calif. – Michigan State came one point and one last-second shot away from a massive upset against the No. 2 team in the country. A Jaden Akins shot missed at the buzzer as the Spartans fell, 64-63, aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln on Friday night near San Diego.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
dbusiness.com
Metro Detroit Home Sales Take Largest Hit Since May 2020
Home sales across southeast Michigan took the largest year-over-year hit in October since May 2020, falling 28.3 percent, according to the regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy. Last month’s sales fell from 4,149 units to 2,973 unit year-over-year, and dropping from 3,431 from September 2022.
MLive.com
Juwan Howard, Michigan basketball sign two recruits for 2023 class
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan might have been slow to snag commitments from 2023 recruits, but the program wasted no time signing a pair of prospects. Four-star recruits George Washington III and Papa Kante signed their national letters of intent to join the Michigan men’s basketball program on Wednesday (Nov. 9), the first day of the early signing period. Michigan finalized and announced the signings on Thursday.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
