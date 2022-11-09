ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Photos, highlights from West Catholic’s regional victory over Lansing Catholic

West Catholic earned its first regional championship since 2017 Friday night when the Falcons beat Lansing Catholic 37-7 at home. The Falcons applied the knockout punch in the third quarter. West Catholic, 11-1 overall, led 7-0 at halftime before scoring 30 unanswered points in the third. Three touchdowns covered 41 yards or more.
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

5 finalists for 2022 Football Player of the Year set after Parker Picot voted in

The final five athletes in the running for the 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award have been determined. Rochester Adams quarterback Parker Picot was selected as the fifth finalist for the award after fans voted him in to the top five in a poll open to the public this week. Of the 13,473 total votes cast since Monday morning, Picot received 6,141 votes to out-pace the other five poll nominees. Walled Lake Western running back Darius Taylor finished second with 3,961 votes while Caledonia quarterback Mason McKenzie finished third with 1,546 votes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball outlasts Eastern Michigan in thriller in Detroit

DETROIT -- Two schools separated by just a few miles put on quite a show in their state’s biggest city late Friday night. Michigan outlasted Eastern Michigan 88-83, overcoming an eight-point second-half deficit to move to 2-0. For 40 minutes, the men’s basketball teams went back and forth, thrilling...
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

Hanover-Horton volleyball run ends in three-set regional loss to Pewamo-Westphalia

SPRINGPORT – For the second year in a row, Pewamo-Westphalia’s path to a regional volleyball crown passed through a team from the Cascades Conference. But unlike 2021′s five-set win over Napoleon, Pewamo-Westphalia was in control most of the way Thursday, cruising to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-14. In all three sets, Pewamo-Westphalia (43-2-2) took control with an early run and never let the Comets answer.
WESTPHALIA, MI
MLive.com

Watch Dexter football celebrate first-ever regional title win

DEXTER – Literally from the opening kickoff, it was clear Dexter’s football team was ready to go Friday night. Micah Davis took the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and an 88-yard TD pass from Reeves Taylor to Cole Cabana on Dexter’s first offensive play from scrimmage made it 14-0 before Midland knew what hit it.
DEXTER, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Metro Detroit Home Sales Take Largest Hit Since May 2020

Home sales across southeast Michigan took the largest year-over-year hit in October since May 2020, falling 28.3 percent, according to the regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy. Last month’s sales fell from 4,149 units to 2,973 unit year-over-year, and dropping from 3,431 from September 2022.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Juwan Howard, Michigan basketball sign two recruits for 2023 class

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan might have been slow to snag commitments from 2023 recruits, but the program wasted no time signing a pair of prospects. Four-star recruits George Washington III and Papa Kante signed their national letters of intent to join the Michigan men’s basketball program on Wednesday (Nov. 9), the first day of the early signing period. Michigan finalized and announced the signings on Thursday.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy