Lead grows for final spot on Newport City Council

NEWPORT— Newport voters have elected four new faces to the Newport City Council and School Committee this Tuesday.

Although these numbers are the results from 100% of precincts reporting on Tuesday night, all results are unofficial until certified by the R.I. Board of Elections. There is also the possibility some mail-in ballots may be counted and added to the vote total in the next few days.

Here are the election results for the city of Newport’s two municipal local races this year.

Newly elected councilors flip gender ratio on Newport City Council

Two new faces to Newport City Council were elected into office on Tuesday, flipping the council’s 6:1 female-dominated ratio to a 4:3 male majority.

The front runner of the at-large council race, Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong, received 23% of the vote, meanwhile incumbent Jeanne Marie Napolitano and nonincumbent Mark Aramli raced neck and neck for second place, receiving 15.1% and 14.7% of the vote, respectively.

Khamsyvoravong and Aramli also led the largest spending campaigns this year, both with over $30,000 in their campaign funds, in stark contrast to the third largest spender, Napolitano, with a little over $7,000.

Incumbent Lynn Underwood Ceglie rounded out the list of at-large candidates who landed seats on council, receiving 14.1% of the vote.

Ceglie narrowly beat out Stephanie Smyth, who received just 105 votes less than Ceglie at 13.6% of the vote based on the unofficial tally. After Smyth, Jessup was the highest vote-getter, with 11.7% of the vote and Eames Yates Jr. followed behind with 7.3% of the vote.

Current at-large councilors Jamie Bova and Elizabeth Fuerte chose not to run for reelection, leaving more opportunities for nonincumbents, such as Khamsyvoravong and Aramli, to earn seats on the council. Bova and Fuerte’s last meeting as councilors is the Wednesday after election day.

Wednesday will also be Councilor Kathryn Leonard’s last meeting as a councilor. She dropped out of the race while candidates were collecting signatures for this year’s election. Her sole opponent, David Carlin III, is now the councilor representing Ward 3. The other ward councilors, incumbents Angela McCalla and Charlie Holder, ran unopposed.

Building Newport's Future member Kendra Muenter to join Newport School Committee

Non-incumbent Kendra Muenter earned a seat on Newport School Committee with 11.2% of the vote, just barely beating out Robert Power’s 10.9%. Power is the sole candidate who was unable to score a spot on Newport School Committee this election cycle.

The rest of those who were elected into office were incumbents, with Louisa Boatwright receiving the most votes to join the school committee at 13.9% of the vote, followed by Rebecca Bolan at 13.3%, Stephanie Winslow at 13.2%, Sandra Flowers at 13%, James Dring at 12.2% and Robert Leary at 11.9%, in that order.

Only one member of the current School Committee, Chair Raymond Gomes, chose to not run for reelection this year.