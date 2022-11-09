ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Lead grows for final spot on Newport City Council

By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfD11_0j3nrhYP00

NEWPORT— Newport voters have elected four new faces to the Newport City Council and School Committee this Tuesday.

Although these numbers are the results from 100% of precincts reporting on Tuesday night, all results are unofficial until certified by the R.I. Board of Elections. There is also the possibility some mail-in ballots may be counted and added to the vote total in the next few days.

Here are the election results for the city of Newport’s two municipal local races this year.

Newly elected councilors flip gender ratio on Newport City Council

Two new faces to Newport City Council were elected into office on Tuesday, flipping the council’s 6:1 female-dominated ratio to a 4:3 male majority.

School regionalization:Are Newport and Middletown going to regionalize schools? How they voted.

The front runner of the at-large council race, Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong, received 23% of the vote, meanwhile incumbent Jeanne Marie Napolitano and nonincumbent Mark Aramli raced neck and neck for second place, receiving 15.1% and 14.7% of the vote, respectively.

Khamsyvoravong and Aramli also led the largest spending campaigns this year, both with over $30,000 in their campaign funds, in stark contrast to the third largest spender, Napolitano, with a little over $7,000.

Incumbent Lynn Underwood Ceglie rounded out the list of at-large candidates who landed seats on council, receiving 14.1% of the vote.

Ceglie narrowly beat out Stephanie Smyth, who received just 105 votes less than Ceglie at 13.6% of the vote based on the unofficial tally. After Smyth, Jessup was the highest vote-getter, with 11.7% of the vote and Eames Yates Jr. followed behind with 7.3% of the vote.

Current at-large councilors Jamie Bova and Elizabeth Fuerte chose not to run for reelection, leaving more opportunities for nonincumbents, such as Khamsyvoravong and Aramli, to earn seats on the council. Bova and Fuerte’s last meeting as councilors is the Wednesday after election day.

Wednesday will also be Councilor Kathryn Leonard’s last meeting as a councilor. She dropped out of the race while candidates were collecting signatures for this year’s election. Her sole opponent, David Carlin III, is now the councilor representing Ward 3. The other ward councilors, incumbents Angela McCalla and Charlie Holder, ran unopposed.

Building Newport's Future member Kendra Muenter to join Newport School Committee

Non-incumbent Kendra Muenter earned a seat on Newport School Committee with 11.2% of the vote, just barely beating out Robert Power’s 10.9%. Power is the sole candidate who was unable to score a spot on Newport School Committee this election cycle.

The rest of those who were elected into office were incumbents, with Louisa Boatwright receiving the most votes to join the school committee at 13.9% of the vote, followed by Rebecca Bolan at 13.3%, Stephanie Winslow at 13.2%, Sandra Flowers at 13%, James Dring at 12.2% and Robert Leary at 11.9%, in that order.

Only one member of the current School Committee, Chair Raymond Gomes, chose to not run for reelection this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley Breeze

Baldelli-Hunt and allies shake up City Council in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – Six of the seven City Council candidates supported by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt won a seat on the council Tuesday, as three of four council members who supported her removal lost their seats. Baldelli-Hunt and council winners celebrated the win at the Italian Workingmen's Club on Diamond Hill...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Woonsocket Call

Baldelli-Hunt heads back to office with a new City Council

WOONSOCKET – In a stunning change of political fortunes, city voters on Tuesday ousted three members of the City Council majority involved in the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office on Oct. 6, and elected six of the seven candidates she ran with for re-election in an effort to shake up the seven-member council.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Officials wrap up projects on Federal Hill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After more than two and a half years, a host of projects to renovate Federal Hill in Providence came to a close Friday. City officials and leaders from Federal Hill's Commerce Association gathered near DePasquale Square to celebrate the improvements, which include paving along Atwells Avenue, updated gas and electrical lines, new sidewalks, a renovated fountain in the square and the completion of brick work in four prominent sections.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Out With the Old Rogers

The demolition of Rogers High School’s auditorium began Oct. 4 as part of the school’s rebuilding plan. The exterior demolition began following extensive testing of potentially hazardous interior materials. AA Wrecking of Johnston, Rhode Island is performing the work. About a quarter of the way finished, the demo project is expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather permitting. (Photo by Lynne Tungett)
NEWPORT, RI
Jamestown Press

Local Dems sweep; town rejects pot

Every Democrat on the local ballot won their race Tuesday, including Jamestown resident Peter Neronha’s re-election as the state’s top prosecutor, and local voters followed suit with the statewide trend in every contest. Neronha was elected attorney general versus Republican Charles Calenda with 61 percent of the vote....
JAMESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Developers present ideas for Providence Place Mall, tax break

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– Owners and developers of the Providence Place Mall gave their pitch in front of a city council committee on how to expand its use downtown– in hopes of a tax break. The proposed tax treaty would allow developers to pay just $4.5 million a year...
independentri.com

Election 2022: Democrats lead early in NK School, Town races

The final precinct has come in with its results in North Kingstown and, barring unforeseen, it appears the night belongs to Democrats locally. With all ten precincts reporting, the unofficial results so far (At 9:06 p.m.) are as follows:. North Kingstown Town Council: Democratic incumbents Gregory Mancini (5938), Kimberly Page...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence Place Mall executives present plans to revitalize the space

(WJAR) — Executives for the Providence Place Mall have revealed their plans to revitalize the mall. It includes asking the Providence City Council for a second tax treaty. The mall leadership is asking the council for a continued partnership to reimagine the vacant spaces throughout the shopping center. At...
frmedia.org

Here’s How Fall River Voted in this Year’s Election

For the most part, voters in Fall River followed the lead of other communities in electing candidates and weighing in on the ballot questions at yesterday’s state election, supporting all Democrats on the ballot, joining the trend in three of the four statewide referendums and, in a special city election, voting for Fall River to become members of the MBTA.
FALL RIVER, MA
warwickonline.com

NOTICE OF PRE-SITE INVESTIGATION MEETING

Meeting Date and Time: November 29, 2022 at 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Meeting Location: City of Warwick Annex at 65 Centerville Road in Warwick, Rhode Island. The City of Warwick and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB) will hold a public meeting in advance of a Site Investigation to be performed at the Mickey Stevens Sports Complex in support of the proposed redevelopment of the Complex. Previous assessment activities at the property identified semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) and metals (beryllium) in soil. In accordance with the RI Industrial Property Remediation and Reuse Act, the purpose of the meeting will be for the City to provide information about the Site history and the future redevelopment plans for the complex, which will include a variety of recreational fields/facilities and associated parking. Additionally, VHB will generally outline the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) Site Remediation Program, the previous assessment findings, and VHB’s proposed Site investigation tasks. Written and oral comments will be accepted at the meeting relative to the Site conditions and environmental history that may be useful in establishing the scope of the additional Site Investigations and/or establishing the objectives for the future environmental clean-up of the property during redevelopment.
WARWICK, RI
Jamestown Press

Council endorses plan for recreation on Gould

A plan to repurpose the southernmost 17 acres of Gould Island from a wildlife sanctuary to public recreation was unanimously endorsed by the town council at its meeting Monday night. The resolution was presented by David Sommers, chairman of the Gould Island committee. Currently, the 53-acre island in the East...
JAMESTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 11, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the "loser lawn," the big blue wave, Citizens Bank's political strategy, and the politicos who may wish to rethink their vocations. Now,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy