Ex-Vikings Fullback Signs with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are 6-3 through nine weeks of the 2022 season, a half-game out of first place with the New York Jets in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills. Mike McDaniels’ team tweaked its roster on Tuesday, releasing DE Big Kat Bryant and adding former Vikings fullback Jake Bargas. The ex-Vikings will join Miami’s practice squad.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL
With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
Vikings TE Set to Return to Practice
The Minnesota Vikings have struggled with their tight end depth early in the 2022 NFL season. This has prompted the team to make multiple moves at the position, including their trade to acquire T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions. Of course, injures are a major factor to these problems. Not...
Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Bills
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Buffalo Bills is ready — and it accounts for either scenario involving Josh Allen or Case Keenum. The Vikings can hit an 8-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with...
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Damien Woody Nearly Walks Off the 'Get Up' Set After Mike Greenberg Suggests Benching Aaron Rodgers
'Get Up' wonders if Aaron Rodgers might get benched.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Sports World Reacts To Controversial Olivia Dunne Story
Earlier this week, a columnist for the New York Times put together a controversial article on LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. The column from the New York Times was titled, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells." Kurt Streeter's column states that there are some concerns about...
Put me in coach: Bills’ Von Miller open to playing QB if Josh Allen cannot go vs. Vikings
Orchard Park, N.Y. — To say Bills Mafia has been hysterical about the severity of Josh Allen’s elbow injury over the last 48 hours would be the understatement of the year. Buffalo Bills fans, panicking over the severity of a reported sprained UCL in Allen’s elbow, have been clamoring for answers. Stefon Diggs tweeted one word on Tuesday night - “Rejoice” - sending Bills Twitter into a tizzy. Sean McDermott refused to say much more than “we’ll see” when pressed for answers before Wednesday’s practice, where Josh Allen didn’t participate, about his quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game.
Ezekiel Elliott Names Most Hostile NFL Stadium He's Played In
Ezekiel Elliott knows a thing or two about playing in loud stadiums. When he was in college, he had to play at Michigan, plus also had to make trips to Penn State, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Those same kinds of trips continued after he got drafted in 2016, but they were...
WR Battle Looms for Vikings
Facing off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, it’s hard not to get excited about a matchup on the edges. While the Vikings secondary may leave something to be desired, both offenses have a wide receiver that could be argued as the best in the NFL. For the...
Hannah Storm Is Heartbroken Over Longtime Broadcaster's Death
Longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman passed away at 66 years old on Wednesday. The sports media world is crushed by this tragic news. ESPN anchor Hannah Storm — a former co-worker of Hickman's at CNN Sports — took to Twitter with a heartfelt message after his passing. "So...
Kirk Cousins purchases golf course, is living his best life
Oh, how the times have changed. Just a few months ago, things were pretty rocky for Kirk Cousins and his future in Minnesota. The 30-something was coming off of a disappointing season, facing quite a bit of naysaying. Yes, his stats were fine, but it seemingly became a fact that you couldn’t truly win with Cousins as a team leader. Trade ideas were being tossed out there as were accusations that he was drastically overpaid.
NFL Fans Hilariously Feel Bad for Al Michaels for Having To Call Another Thursday Night Football Stinker
So far this season, Thursday Night Football has not been fun. Worst of all, poor Al Michaels has had to sit through it all too. The popular NFL broadcaster is a fan favorite. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the duo for Amazon Prime’s presentation and they’ve been doing a lot of work.
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
Colin Cowherd Has Interesting Quarterback Suggestion For Packers
This season has been quite disappointing for the Packers. They have a 3-6 record heading into Week 10 of the regular season. To make matters worse, Green Bay's schedule won't get any easier. The Packers are set to face the Cowboys, Titans and Eagles over the next three games. If...
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
