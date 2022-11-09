ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Election officials reporting two-hour wait times at Lumen Field voting center

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
SEATTLE — Voters who are gathering at Lumen Field for in-person assistance with turning in their ballots have been told to expect a two-hour wait to cast their votes on Tuesday evening, according to King County Elections.

Lumen Field is one of six locations in the county where voters can register to vote, get a replacement ballot or access in-person assistance or an assistive voting device on election day.

Election officials say the wait is due to high demand and some system issues.

Wait times at voting centers in Kent, Kenmore and Federal Way are much shorter, according to officials.

Additional staff have been sent to the Lumen Field voting center and have also been stopping by ballot drop boxes throughout the evening.

Anyone who is in line by 8 p.m. will be able to vote, according to election officials.

At that time, staff will establish an “end of line” and the voting center will stay open until everyone in line at the time has gotten a chance to submit their ballot, no matter how long it takes.

