Read full article on original website
Related
nftevening.com
FTX May Be Using NFTs To Bypass Withdrawal Blocks For Elite Users
According to crypto Twitter, FTX is allegedly using NFTs to bypass withdrawal blocks for elite users. This investigation kicked off after UpOnly host Cobie pointed out that one particular address withdrew $21m of Tether from FTX and transferred it to another address. FTX & NFTs: What we know so far.
nftevening.com
OpenSea Bows To NFT Community Pressure On Creator Royalty Fees
Much to the relief of NFT creators, OpenSea today announced it will continue to enforce royalties on its collections. The announcement comes amid severe backlash from the community when the marketplace considered introducing optional royalties earlier this week. The move came after multiple other NFT marketplaces either made creator royalties optional or outright rejected them.
nftevening.com
Forbes Announces Metaverse Event In Partnership With The Sandbox
Forbes, the infamous American business magazine company, has created a metaverse event in The Sandbox, and Forbes members can visit it from today, November 10th. The exclusive event is a one-of-kind members-only gathering, taking place over multiple levels in a unique Sandbox metaverse space. Furthermore, the event embraces the remarkable history of the company and includes quests, a DJ booth, virtual billionaires, and a bar. So, let’s take a look at the event and how Forbes is introducing its customers to web3.
Comments / 0