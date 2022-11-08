Forbes, the infamous American business magazine company, has created a metaverse event in The Sandbox, and Forbes members can visit it from today, November 10th. The exclusive event is a one-of-kind members-only gathering, taking place over multiple levels in a unique Sandbox metaverse space. Furthermore, the event embraces the remarkable history of the company and includes quests, a DJ booth, virtual billionaires, and a bar. So, let’s take a look at the event and how Forbes is introducing its customers to web3.

