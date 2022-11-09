Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton, other cities pass advisory marijuana referendums
Gov. Evers: Education, tax cuts, shared revenue are priorities in 2nd term. A school in Oshkosh was one of the governor's first stops after winning Tuesday's election. A military Black Hawk helicopter landed and a brigadier general spoke at Shawano Community Middle School. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The electric bill for...
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Voters Light It Up For Pot Referendum
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – While the tight races for U.S. Senate and governor drew the most attention on Election Night, a result of an Appleton referendum is hard to ignore on Wednesday. The city’s advisory referendum on whether marijuana should be legalized for adults had overwhelming support. The...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Mayor Says Election Day Went Very Smoothly
Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels says that everything on mid-term election day went off without a hitch. “We have about 80 poll workers that spend the entire day at the polls,” he said. “I just want to give them a huge thanks and shout out.”. Nickels praised their work,...
wearegreenbay.com
Village of Bellevue exploding with construction
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The village of Bellevue is going through a growth spurt. The area around Costco is about to explode with new businesses. “The village has been in negotiations with land owners in that area for quite some time,” said the village’s Director of Community Development, Andrew Vissers.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Leaders to Discuss Tourism, and Transit Union Contract
There are two meetings on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc, both of which will take place in the Council Chambers. The Room Tax Commission will start things off at 4:30 p.m. After getting reports on tourism initiatives and room tax collections, the group will get an...
WBAY Green Bay
Strong voter turnout seen across the Fox Valley
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - After months of political ads and pitches from the candidates themselves, it’s finally time for the voters to be heard. The midterm elections always bring voters to the polls, but with close, major races in Wisconsin the turnout was expected to be high. Green...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Voters Support Legalizing Marijuana
While the Senate and Governor’s races received a large portion of media coverage, there was also a referendum in the City of Appleton related to Marijuana on Tuesday. City leaders were asking residents if marijuana should be legalized for adults while taxing and regulating it like alcohol. Voters were...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Swings Red in Statewide Races
Manitowoc County leaned to the right in every single race on the ballot yesterday. In the most highly publicized race, the battle for U.S. Senate, Incumbent Republican Ron Johnson earned just over 21,500 votes, compared to Mandela Barnes’ nearly 13,300. In the gubernatorial race, Tim Michels won in Manitowoc...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan City Administrator Placed on Administrative Leave
A leader in the Sheboygan City Government has been placed on administrative leave. During the Sheboygan Common Council meeting on Monday, City Administrator Todd Wolf was suspended following a two hour closed session. In the meeting agenda, the Council was set to discuss possible development incentives for affordable housing projects,...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers School Superintendent Thanks Community for Passing Referendum
Over the past couple of months, Two Rivers Public School District Superintendent Diane Johnson and her team had been at numerous meetings around the City of Two Rivers to tout the importance of the $38.7 million referendum on Tuesday’s ballot. Her hard work paid off, as 3,190 people voted...
wtaq.com
Manure Pit Proposal Is Flushed Away
TOWN OF ROCKLAND, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A public hearing was held in Brown County Monday. People around the town of Rockland voiced their opinion about a potential, private 2 million-gallon manure digester storage pit. But the measure failed by a three to zero vote, with the town board denying...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Board of Public Works to Gather This Afternoon
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Board of Public Works will gather in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m. They will start by looking over an appeal for an abatement of nuisance for forestry assessment appeal submitted by a property owner in the 1200 block of South 31st Street.
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc library evacuated for person having a mental health crisis
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police said the Manitowoc Public Library was evacuated Thursday afternoon as a precaution after they were told a person having a mental health crisis might be armed. Officers were asked to check on the welfare of a person at the library at about 3 p.m. Because...
seehafernews.com
Veteran’s Day Programs Planned Throughout the Area
Veteran’s Day celebrations are planned all around the country today. In Manitowoc, a ceremony is planned for 10:40 a.m. at the Veteran Memorial on North 18th Street. Immediately following that ceremony, everyone is invited to go across the street to help clean some Civil War veteran gravestones. There are...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 9, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 57 back open after authorities clear crash in Sister Bay
SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 57 at Canterbury Lane in Door County. According to WisDOT, the crash is already taken care of, and all lanes are back open at this time. There still is...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc/Two Rivers YMCA Announces December Craft Fair
The Manitowoc/Two Rivers YMCA has announced that they will be hosting a craft fair early next month. The event will be held on December 10th from 8:30 to 3:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Vendors will be on hand selling knitted items, needlework, locally produced honey, ornaments, home décor, baked...
seehafernews.com
Emerald Ash Borer Remains a Major Issue in Manitowoc
Manitowoc’s Forestry Division is continuing to have an issue with the invasive Emerald Ash Borer beetle. This year alone, hundreds of trees had to be removed due to their infection, but the beetle was first located in the city in 2017. The Emerald Ash Borer attacks ash trees, causing...
seehafernews.com
Public Invited to Talk About Proposed Highway 57 Project
The Department of Transportation has proposed an improvement project on Highway 57 in Sheboygan County, and the public is invited to voice their comments on it next week. The project will improve the section of the highway between Waldo and Highway 32 near Millhome. The full details of the project...
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Cinema Now Under New Ownership
A historic movie theater in downtown Manitowoc is now under new ownership. According to a post by Lakeshore Cinema, Kurt and Tiffany Duzeski, who also own What the Lock? just up the road, now own the cinema located at 1118 Washington Street. The couple opened up their escape room business...
