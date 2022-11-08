Taking its name from the inspirational book series Chicken Soup for the Soul, this holiday is about reflecting on and celebrating where you've been and where you are headed. According to multiple online sources, the publisher of the book series, Chicken Soup for the Soul Publishing, has said the day is "...a celebration of who you are, where you've been, where you're going, and who you will be thankful to when you get there!" Some online sources...

19 MINUTES AGO