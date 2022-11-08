Read full article on original website
The Hundreds Cancel Badam Bomb Squad Drop Due To Royalty Feud
Creator royalties have been the topic of much discussion this month, and the debate is still alive and well. Bobbyhundreds, co-founder of The Hundreds and Adam Bomb Squad, has announced that they will cancel the release of their second collection. The Badam Bomb Squad collection original release date was Thursday 10th, through Opensea Marketplace, but due to creator royalties issues plans have changed.
18 Screenshots Of MLM "Boss Babes" Not Having A Single Ounce Of Shame Or Self-Awareness
Please don't use the death of a friend as an opportunity to post about a "giveaway."
FVCKRENDER Avant Arte Drop Features Phygital Sculptures
FVCKRENDER is back, and he is teaming up with the creative marketplace Avant Arte. The latest artwork is two phygital sculptures in his unique futuristic style. The sculptures – FEEL// and TOUCHED// – are physical artworks with accompanying NFTs. There are 12 FEEL// works for $4248 each and 20 TOUCHED// at $3326. You can purchase these incredible pieces of FVCKRENDER art via the Avant Arte NFT marketplace.
AMC’s Talking Dead Launches Its NFT Collection
The popular live after-show, AMC’s Talking Dead, is releasing a limited phygital NFT collection for fans of the show. The collection will launch through an auction and include eleven, one-of-one NFTs complemented by unique autographed physical items. Starting Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8 pm PT, fans will have the chance to own a part of the TV show’s history. Fans will be able to place bids on the iconic NFT pieces through the auction conducted on Opensea.
‘It makes me roll my eyes’: Emily Blunt on the ‘worst thing ever’ to see in a script
Emily Blunt has revealed what she dreads seeing in film and TV scripts.The actor can currently be seen in BBC Two drama The English, starring as a woman on a revenge mission in 1890s America who collides with Chaske Spencer’s Eli Whipp, a Pawnee-born ex-US army officer on an adventure of his own.In a four-star review for The Independent, Nick Hilton wrote that the series is “pure, delicious, American cheese that, at its best, feels like a Coen brothers creation”.Speaking to The Telegraph in a new interview, Blunt said: “I love a character with a secret. And I loved...
Cool Cats Animoca Brands and OneFootball Launch Cool Cats FC
Cool Cats, one of the most popular NFT collections, along with Animoca Brands and OneFootball Labs announced the launch of Cool Cats FC. This new collection of 4,000 NFTs allows holders to be a part of Cool Cats and OneFootball’s communities. With a combination of digital and physical utilities, you can bet holders will be ready for the upcoming football tournament season. Put on those cleats and tie those shoelaces because minting begins on November 17, 2022, at 5 p.m. EST.
Dmitri Cherniak Exhibits “Light Years” Collection at Paris Photo
Starting today, Canadian artist Dmitri Cherniak will exhibit his generative art collection “Light Years” at Paris Photo, an international art fair. The collection consists of 100 unique NFTs, each accompanied by a physical silver gelatin print. Additionally, the collection will debut in Paris from November 10 to 13.
OpenSea Bows To NFT Community Pressure On Creator Royalty Fees
Much to the relief of NFT creators, OpenSea today announced it will continue to enforce royalties on its collections. The announcement comes amid severe backlash from the community when the marketplace considered introducing optional royalties earlier this week. The move came after multiple other NFT marketplaces either made creator royalties optional or outright rejected them.
Weekend Wanderer: Being Alone for the First Time in Years
So with two gainfully employed adolescents, a few nights a week I find myself in a peculiar position. I am, for the first time in 17 years, consistently and completely alone in my house. And I don’t know what to do. I mean, I have an hour and 45...
Gala Film Launches Presale For NFT Sci-Fi Thriller, RZR
Gala Films gears up to trailblaze the NFT world with the release of “RZR,” a gritty new sci-fi series. This is Gala Films’ debut film production, NFT. The NFTs act as a source of crowdfunding for developing the series. Learn more about RZR and what the Gala Films NFTs are all about below!
Decentraland’s Metaverse Music Festival Starts Today!
After a successful first edition, Decentraland’s Metaverse Music Festival is back this year! Starting today, visitors will be able to enjoy a musical experience like no other. The four-day celebration of everything from music and innovation to culture and creativity will culminate on November 13. And did we mention it’s free for everyone to attend and requires no tickets or VR headsets?
Today is: Chicken Soup for the Soul Day
Taking its name from the inspirational book series Chicken Soup for the Soul, this holiday is about reflecting on and celebrating where you've been and where you are headed. According to multiple online sources, the publisher of the book series, Chicken Soup for the Soul Publishing, has said the day is "...a celebration of who you are, where you've been, where you're going, and who you will be thankful to when you get there!" Some online sources...
Forbes Announces Metaverse Event In Partnership With The Sandbox
Forbes, the infamous American business magazine company, has created a metaverse event in The Sandbox, and Forbes members can visit it from today, November 10th. The exclusive event is a one-of-kind members-only gathering, taking place over multiple levels in a unique Sandbox metaverse space. Furthermore, the event embraces the remarkable history of the company and includes quests, a DJ booth, virtual billionaires, and a bar. So, let’s take a look at the event and how Forbes is introducing its customers to web3.
