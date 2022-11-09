Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Ricketts-backed candidates win seats on NU Board of Regents
Kathy Wilmot ran ahead of outgoing state Sen. Matt Williams to become the newest member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Wilmot, a former member of the State Board of Education who received endorsements from several conservative politicians and organizations, will replace Regent Bob Phares of North Platte.
knopnews2.com
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
Kearney Hub
‘Awkward’ process begins to hire a new Clerk of the State Legislature
LINCOLN — The retirement of longtime Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O’Donnell not only presents a rare change in the top administrative officer of the unique, one-house Unicameral Legislature, but also an awkward situation. Three candidates have applied for the post, and a finalist will be recommended by...
Sioux City Journal
Pillen names Dave Lopez, Kenny Zoeller to key staff positions
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Wednesday began construction of his administration by naming the two key figures on his emerging gubernatorial staff. Former Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez will serve as Pillen's chief of staff when Pillen assumes the governorship in January, and Kenny Zoeller, his campaign manager, will be director of policy research in the governor's office.
KSNB Local4
Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
klkntv.com
Candidates backed by conservative PAC win most Nebraska education board races
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The conservative slate of candidates won at least three of the Nebraska State Board of Education races on Tuesday. The elections were under a brighter spotlight than usual after an attempt to implement health education standards sparked backlash. The proposed standards originally included instruction on...
knopnews2.com
Election Day 2022: Nebraska Secretary of State says election process is secure
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Recent Nebraska elections have been among the most secure in the nation. And Tuesday’s election shows no evidence of impacting that trend. The secretary of state for each state is in charge of the elections. In the last couple of years, much of the dispute...
kmaland.com
Flood wins Nebraska's 1st Congressional District race
(Norfolk) -- Republican incumbent Mike Flood has secured his first full term in the United States House of Representatives. According to unofficial results, Flood, a Norfolk native and former Speaker of the House for the Nebraska Legislature, defeated Democratic challenger Patty Pansing Brooks in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District race, collecting 58.4% of the vote Tuesday night compared to Brooks' 41.5%. This was the second time Flood came out on top of Brooks, also winning a special election earlier this year to determine the replacement for Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned in June. Flood spoke to and thanked his supporters in an acceptance speech from his hometown of Norfolk.
KETV.com
State Republicans tout 'filibuster-proof' super majority in Unicameral, Democrats react
LINCOLN, Neb. — Issues such as voter photo ID, abortion and critical race theory were at stake in the 25 Nebraska legislative races. The Unicameral is officially non-partisan but partisan politics was at play according to both state Republican and Democratic leaders. "The red wave did happen in Nebraska,"...
doniphanherald.com
Republicans' goal of filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature still in some doubt
With thousands of votes left to be counted this week in Lancaster and Douglas counties, it remains unclear if Republicans can reach the supermajority of 33 lawmakers capable of evading any filibusters launched by opponents. Two key races remained in the too-close-to-call category as of Wednesday, and Republicans could emerge...
klkntv.com
Nebraska GOP claims voter ID initiative will restore people’s faith in elections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of the Nebraska GOP held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the voter ID initiative. Todd Watson, the political director of NEGOP, said there is a lot of talk around the country about election security and said the Nebraska Republican Party is not deaf to it.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska voters raise the minimum wage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The argument over the minimum wage in Nebraska is over. Some argue a minimum wage increase from $9 to eventually $15 an hour will hurt small businesses and cost low-wage earners their jobs, others argue the wage increase will help pull people out of poverty. Miranda...
Sioux City Journal
Conservative push to remake the Nebraska Board of Education could fall short
Kirk Penner, Gov. Pete Ricketts' appointee to the Nebraska State Board of Education, was locked in a tight race for his seat as votes were counted Tuesday, while embattled Democrat Deborah Neary was fending off a challenge in her re-election bid. After a contentious election marked by bitter fights over...
KETV.com
Bacon wins re-election, Republicans sweep Nebraska Congressional races
OMAHA, Neb. — Republican second district Nebraska Republican Don Bacon won re-election to Congress in Tuesday's general election on the strength of his support in western Sarpy and Saunders County. With 99% of the vote counted, Bacon had a lead of more than 9,000 votes than Democratic challenger Tony...
Kearney Hub
Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session...
Republican Rep. Don Bacon wins 4th term in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District
Nebraska’s second congressional district map is different, but Republican incumbent Don Bacon will once again represent the district.
KETV.com
Don Bacon says he's ready to reach across the aisle again, while Democrats look ahead to 2024
LINCOLN, Neb. — The state GOP is celebrating a red wave that engulfed Nebraska, if not the nation. "I want to thank the voters, thank you for putting your confidence in me," said Don Bacon, who was re-elected for his fourth term in the House of Representatives. Congressman Bacon...
Nebraska votes in favor of a $15 minimum wage
Nebraskans have approved a ballot measure that would gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15, making it the latest red state to adopt the policy position long championed by those on the Left.
Comments / 0