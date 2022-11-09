ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Ricketts-backed candidates win seats on NU Board of Regents

Kathy Wilmot ran ahead of outgoing state Sen. Matt Williams to become the newest member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Wilmot, a former member of the State Board of Education who received endorsements from several conservative politicians and organizations, will replace Regent Bob Phares of North Platte.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

‘Awkward’ process begins to hire a new Clerk of the State Legislature

LINCOLN — The retirement of longtime Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O’Donnell not only presents a rare change in the top administrative officer of the unique, one-house Unicameral Legislature, but also an awkward situation. Three candidates have applied for the post, and a finalist will be recommended by...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Pillen names Dave Lopez, Kenny Zoeller to key staff positions

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Wednesday began construction of his administration by naming the two key figures on his emerging gubernatorial staff. Former Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez will serve as Pillen's chief of staff when Pillen assumes the governorship in January, and Kenny Zoeller, his campaign manager, will be director of policy research in the governor's office.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Flood wins Nebraska's 1st Congressional District race

(Norfolk) -- Republican incumbent Mike Flood has secured his first full term in the United States House of Representatives. According to unofficial results, Flood, a Norfolk native and former Speaker of the House for the Nebraska Legislature, defeated Democratic challenger Patty Pansing Brooks in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District race, collecting 58.4% of the vote Tuesday night compared to Brooks' 41.5%. This was the second time Flood came out on top of Brooks, also winning a special election earlier this year to determine the replacement for Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned in June. Flood spoke to and thanked his supporters in an acceptance speech from his hometown of Norfolk.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike

Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska voters raise the minimum wage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The argument over the minimum wage in Nebraska is over. Some argue a minimum wage increase from $9 to eventually $15 an hour will hurt small businesses and cost low-wage earners their jobs, others argue the wage increase will help pull people out of poverty. Miranda...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy