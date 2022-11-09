Read full article on original website
📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 9
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KEATON ROBERT COLLIE, 22, Manhattan, Criminal Restraint, Bond $2,000. PHILIP THOMAS ROSE, 30, Clay Center, Failure to Appear; released to custody of Republic...
UPDATE: Minor injuries reported in crash on East Poyntz Ave near Aldi’s
UPDATE: According to Riley County Police Department, Public Information Officer, Aaron Wintermote, shortly before 6:00 pm, Wednesday, November 9th, Barbara Kilian, 34, of Wamego was driving a 2008 Hyundai Sante Fe westbound on Highway 24, waiting in the median to cross the eastbound lanes and enter the Aldi's parking lot.
Six on Sixth opens in Junction City
Junction City's newest restaurant, 'Six on Sixth,' 602 North Washington, has opened for business. Owner Caleb Edwards helped cut the ribbon Wednesday. The new restaurant is located in the Bartell House. Junction City Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting.
KSNB Local4
NDOT closes section of Hwy 136 in south central Nebraska
WEBSTER/NUCKOLLS COUNTIES, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Highway 136 between Guide Rock and Superior due to gusty southerly winds. The winds are picking up dust off a recent burn scar leading to poor visibility in the area. Just last week, the Nuckolls...
WIBW
Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
Safe broken into at Manhattan Dairy Queen
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department reported that the Dairy Queen in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Street in Manhattan was broken into on Nov. 8 around 8:30 a.m. Investigators say the Dairy Queen was broken into through the back door and cash inside a safe was stolen. Police estimate $1,500 was […]
WIBW
Motorbike driver dies after crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a motorbike died on Monday after a crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Griffith Dr. with reports of a crash.
WIBW
Marysville High School deemed safe after possible threats to students’ safety
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville High School has been deemed safe after an incident on Thursday morning that has parents worried about their LGBT students. Marysville High School says on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, that student safety concerns were brought to its attention. It said it has thoroughly investigated, brought the police in, and found that the school is safe.
News Channel Nebraska
First Ward city councilman elected Mayor of Beatrice
BEATRICE - A city councilman will become the new Mayor of the City of Beatrice. Bob Morgan won the race in this Tuesday’s election over fellow councilman Gary Barnard, by an unofficial vote of 2,124-to-1,579. He'll take over for Stan Wirth, who is completing his second term as the city's top elected official in December.
Junction City implements new limit on number of pets
Junction City implemented a new limit on the number of pets a household is allowed to have.
General Election results for 2022
Here are the unofficial vote totals from voting Tuesday in the general election. 68th District Kansas House - Geary, Morris, Riley Counties. A total of 32.66% of the registered voters cast ballots in Geary County. The votes will be canvassed on Nov. 17. There are a total of 222 provisional ballots that will have to be reviewed.
kshb.com
Kansas State announces sellout for football game against Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are no tickets left for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, the Kansas State athletics department announced Thursday. Kansas State, which hosts rival Kansas for the annual intrastate football clash on Nov. 26 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, said all tickets, including standing-room only tickets, have been sold.
