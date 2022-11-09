The Mets are picking up Carlos Carrasco’s $14 million option for 2023, per Billy Eppler. The move is an unsurprising one for a team with a lot of holes to plug in its rotation next season. Now, there will be one fewer slot to fill. Carrasco went 15-7 with a 3.92 ERA over 152 innings in 2022, striking out 152 batters and walking 41. Carrasco notably struggled against teams over .500, posting a 6.71 ERA in 52 1⁄3 innings against such teams. But his 2022 season still represented a rebound from his injury riddled 2021; he did suffer an oblique strain in August that cost him a few weeks, but was otherwise healthy.

