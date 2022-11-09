Read full article on original website
Letter: My interest in community service is undiminished, and thank you
I’ve always believed running for and holding public office is a privilege. Although the outcome of the recent Routt County commissioner race was not what I had anticipated, it’s been a wonderful experience. Over the last eight months I’ve reconnected with old friends and made many new friends.
Obituary: Allen “Nick” Stieduhar
Allen Newton Stieduhar, 92, of Oak Creek, Colorado passed away on October 26th, 2022. He was born June 7, 1930, in Gallup, N.M., the second child of George and Ethel Stieduhar. He always was known as “Nick” because he was told his middle name was “Nichols”, it was not until he was in his 50’s that he found out his true middle name.
Letter: Steamboat Springs Fire District did not endorse candidate
I am writing to correct an incorrect heading to a letter to the editor in the Nov. 9 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. The heading stated, “Steamboat Springs Fire District should not have endorsed a candidate in race for Routt County Commissioner.”. The Steamboat Springs Area Fire...
Rampage of the 04′ KILLDOZER
Air Force veteran and Granby newcomer Marvin Heemeyer relocated to Granby, CO with dreams of creating a Muffler Shop chain. His plans were derailed after logistical obstacles and fines found their way into Marv’s mailbox. The 2 acre- Granby property Heemeyer purchased was wanted by one of Granby’s most successful family dynasties… and after years of legal battles, Marvin Heemeyer lost the fight. The Granby good ole boys took a section of his land and ran him out of business. But Marv was far from over. Over the course of a year, Marvin Heemeyer modified his Komatsu D355A bulldozer into an indestructible machine… He added armored plates, insulated with concrete, to create a tank like shell over the cab of the dozer.
LiftUp of Routt County: Here to serve you
How much did your groceries cost this month? Your rent? It seems that everyone is affected by the spike in cost-of-living prices. If you or someone you know is facing an emergency, or needs help getting enough nutritious food, LiftUp of Routt County is here for you. LiftUp serves over 1 in 10 Routt County residents with food, emergency financial assistance, clothing assistance, scholarships, and more every year.
North Routt Chili Cook-off revived by Steamboat Lake Outpost
The North Routt Chili Cook-off is back after taking a few years hiatus. The new owners at the Steamboat Lake Outpost is bringing back the beloved, cozy contest on Sunday, Nov. 13. “Ever since we started the business we heard whisperings about the North Routt Chili Cook-off and people were...
Obituary: Jack Richardson
Jack W. Richardson, resident of Steamboat Springs for 50 years, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022. He is preceded in death by parents Shirley & Cordell. Jack is survived by wife Patty, daughter Kristi, sister Sandy (Tom) Forgarty, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held this Sunday, Nov. 13th at 2 p.m. at the Anchor Way Church located at 40650 Anchor Way in Steamboat Springs, CO. Arrangements in the care of Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
Obituary: James W. Larson
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
The Record for Oct. 31-Nov. 6
8:50 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated a reported theft at the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. 6:40 p.m. — SSPD helped search for a missing person near the intersection of Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue. 7:42 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
PHOTOS: Steamboat Springs High School students rocking the ‘80s in show for the ages
The music and styles of 1987 will step into the spotlight this week, as students from Steamboat Springs High School invite the community to step back in time for “Rock of Ages,” which opens Thursday, Nov. 10. “They should expect big hair, denim, leather and all the accoutrements...
Steamboat’s Holiday Inn sells; owners close Rex’s after 16-year run
The Holiday Inn in Steamboat Springs has sold, confirmed by owner Scott Marr on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Rex’s American Grill & Bar will be closing its doors along with the sale. “I have major mixed feelings,” Marr said of the deal, which is expected to close in early...
Two Colorado towns listed among 'most romantic winter getaways' in United States
Looking for a romantic escape into the Colorado mountains? Two towns were recently listed among America's best 'romantic winter getaways' by popular travel blog Trips to Discover. The first town featured on the unranked list of 17 places around the country was Estes Park. Found on the eastern side of...
Letter: There are ways we can fight food insecurity
With the growing population estimated to reach 9.8 billion people in 2050, I see a rising concern with food security. There are 870 million people around the world without access to a sufficient supply of safe food. This could be combated in many ways, yet we see grocery stores throwing...
CHALLENGE: How many salmon are caught in this net in Colorado?
Yesterday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife challenged the public to guess how many Kokanee Salmon were held in a massive net, with potential answers ranging from 100 to over 1,000. According to the department, the reason the salmon were collected is for this year's spawning efforts at Wolford Reservoir in Grand County.
Yampa Valley Housing Authority seeks applicants for board of directors
Stoller steps down after 15 years, Steamboat Chamber begins search for new leader
Kara Stoller, chief executive officer of the Steamboat Springs Chamber, announced Thursday, Nov. 10, she is stepping down as the organization’s leader in January. “Kara’s impact in our community is immeasurable,” Sarah Fox, board president of the Steamboat Springs Chamber, wrote in a news release. “She has given her heart and soul to better our community, and we thank her for her relentless support of our local businesses and her commitment to keep our economy thriving.”
SSWSC earns 24 slots on Rocky Mountain Division All-Star Team
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Rocky Mountain Division All-Star Team has been announced with 24 Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes making the list across the Alpine, freestyle, ski jumping and Nordic combined disciplines. The All-Star team honors 65 athletes in total with 32 coming from Alpine, 23 in freestyle...
Talking Green: Looking back on another year of successful restoration projects
The Yampa Valley Climate Crew has wrapped up its second season, and what a great season it was. Yampa Valley Sustainability Council would like to thank all of the volunteers, partners and sponsors who supported this great program, which saw over 300 volunteers join us on 14 different restoration projects this year.
2 Colorado properties ranked best winter resorts in world
If you are planning a winter adventure for your family, you might not even need to leave Colorado.
Higher rents, lower expectations: Tenants at two Steamboat Springs apartment complexes furious with new landlords
Complaints are mounting for tenants at Main Street Apartments and Flour Mill Apartments who are irate with the Indiana-based company that purchased the two properties in February. Both apartment complexes in Steamboat Springs were built as hotels and later repurposed into long-term housing. For years, the hotels-turned-apartments have been perceived...
