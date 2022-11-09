ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former teachers and educators swept the Austin ISD school board races

All five candidates elected to the Austin ISD board of trustees on Tuesday have worked in public education, and four are former district employees. The head of a union that represents AISD employees said the value of having trustees who used to be teachers and school employees cannot be overstated.
Voter turnout in Travis County exceeded 50%

AUSTIN, Texas — The polls have closed and the ballots are being counted – and data shows voter turnout has hit a record high in Travis County. The Travis County Clerk has published the results regarding voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election, citing a total of 52.15% of registered voters went out to the polls to cast their vote.
Leander ISD's two propositions related to district finances pass in Nov. 8 election

LISD voters approved both Proposition A, the Attendance Credit Election, and Proposition B, the voter-approval tax rate election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With both Williamson and Travis counties reporting final, unofficial election results, Leander ISD voters have approved both propositions pertaining to the district's financial outlook. Proposition A, the Attendance Credit...
UPDATE: Lakeway voting totals show continued support for transportation bond

The Lakeway transportation bond will be decided by voters at the polls Nov. 8. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Updated results from Travis County show residents are still voting in favor of Lakeway Proposition A. Just over 68% of the 8,403 residents are voting for the transportation bond that will be used for improvements to streets, sidewalks, pathways, and bike and pedestrian systems.
