Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Related
Election results show some turnover in Round Rock ISD board races
Travis and Williamson county residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Travis and Williamson county residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election.
Hear from newly elected Leander ISD trustees Francesca Romans, Paul Gauthier
Voters cast ballots in five Leander ISD board of trustees races on Nov. 8. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Two new members will sit on the Leander ISD board of trustees come Dec. 1. LISD voters cast ballots in five trustee races Nov. 8. According to final election results from both Williamson...
kut.org
Former teachers and educators swept the Austin ISD school board races
All five candidates elected to the Austin ISD board of trustees on Tuesday have worked in public education, and four are former district employees. The head of a union that represents AISD employees said the value of having trustees who used to be teachers and school employees cannot be overstated.
Incumbent Arati Singh wins Austin ISD District 9 at-large position, looks at top priorities
Arati Singh showed a lead in the early election and remained the frontrunner in the race for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large position. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) Austin residents elected incumbent Arati Singh as their choice for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large seat Nov. 8. Singh showed a lead...
Three Leander ISD board of trustees races called; Travis County reporting final Election Day results
Leander ISD voters at the Leander Public Library cast ballots in five board of trustee races during the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) As of 12:30 a.m., Travis County is recording final election results and Williamson County is reporting results from 63 of 65 polling locations. Incumbent trustees Trish...
Early voting results in for the five Leander ISD board of trustee seats up for election Nov. 8
Leander ISD voters at the Leander Public Library cast ballots in five board of trustee races during the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Leander ISD voters cast ballots in five board of trustee races during the Nov. 8 general election. As of 7 p.m., early voting results have been...
AISD interim Superintendent Anthony Mays leaving district for Houston-area job
Anthony Mays will leave Austin ISD for a job in the Houston area. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD interim Superintendent Anthony Mays has been named the lone finalist for a Houston-area district, according to an email sent from Austin ISD to families Nov. 10. "Last night, the Alief ISD board...
Kathryn Whitley Chu wins the majority of early votes for Austin ISD District 4
The elected candidate will succeed Kristin Ashy. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early election results show Kathryn Whitley Chu, former accountant and current public school teacher, has a sizable lead against her opponent, Clint Small, in the race for the Austin ISD District 4 election, one of the five AISD board positions on the ballot this year.
Three new trustees, one incumbent win Austin ISD board of trustee seats in Nov. 8 election
Contested races in Districts 1, 4, 6 and 9 each a candidate pulling ahead with more than 60% of the vote. (Amy Denney/Community Impact) Final vote totals from Travis County show a clear majority for candidates in each of the board of trustee races. Five of the nine trustee positions...
Dripping Springs ISD voters reject bond package; officials working to find new plan
Officials said over the next several months they will work to understand why the propositions failed. (Community Impact) After a very close race in the Nov. 8 election, Dripping Springs voters ultimately rejected all three propositions presented in the ISD bond package. Vote totals for Proposition A, which pushed for...
Early voting numbers show all but one Pflugerville ISD proposition passing
Pflugerville ISD has eight propositions on the ballot, including a tax ratification election and a $367.6 million bond package. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Early voting results for Travis County show "for" votes leading for seven of the eight Pflugerville ISD propositions on the ballot. Proposition A is an attendance credit election,...
Lake Travis ISD $703M bonds seeing mixed results at polls
Residents went to the polls Nov. 8 to vote on several local, state and national races. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story was updated with results posted at 10:47 p.m. from the Travis County clerk. Unofficial Election Day results from the Travis County clerk Nov. 8 show residents of...
Voter turnout in Travis County exceeded 50%
AUSTIN, Texas — The polls have closed and the ballots are being counted – and data shows voter turnout has hit a record high in Travis County. The Travis County Clerk has published the results regarding voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election, citing a total of 52.15% of registered voters went out to the polls to cast their vote.
Dripping Springs ISD voters likely to turn down $481.13M bond in Nov. 8 election
Dripping Springs ISD officials proposed a $481.13 million bond package. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) The $481.13 million Dripping Springs ISD bond, separated into three propositions, failed to gain significant support from voters in the Nov. 8 election. Proposition A, which has 48% of the votes for and 51% against, would dedicate...
Leander ISD's two propositions related to district finances pass in Nov. 8 election
LISD voters approved both Proposition A, the Attendance Credit Election, and Proposition B, the voter-approval tax rate election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With both Williamson and Travis counties reporting final, unofficial election results, Leander ISD voters have approved both propositions pertaining to the district's financial outlook. Proposition A, the Attendance Credit...
Austin ISD officials say historic bond win will free up funds for teacher pay increases
District leaders celebrated the victory and explained the package will save the district millions of dollars, upwards of $12 million a year from maintenance and utility costs that will no longer be necessary. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD officials held a press conference Nov. 9 to talk about the next...
Leander ISD early voting results show support for Prop A; Prop B faces closer race
Early voting results for Leander ISD's ACE and VATRE ballot items are showing support from voters. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With early results from Travis and Williamson counties, Leander ISD voters have shown support for both of the district’s propositions, the ACE and the VATRE, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Early-voting shows mixed results for Dripping Springs ISD bond
Dripping Springs ISD officials proposed a $481.13 million bond package. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Early-voting results are in, and they are showing mixed support for the $481.13 million Dripping Springs ISD bond in the Nov. 8 election. The bond is separated into three propositions. Proposition A, which has 49.44% of the...
Unofficial results show Lakeway transportation bond passing with voter approval
The Lakeway transportation bond will be decided by voters at the polls Nov. 8. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Unofficial results from Travis County election officials show Lakeway Proposition A passing with 66.83% of the vote as of 11:55 Nov. 8. Lakeway Communications Director Jarrod Wise said City Council would likely decide...
UPDATE: Lakeway voting totals show continued support for transportation bond
The Lakeway transportation bond will be decided by voters at the polls Nov. 8. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Updated results from Travis County show residents are still voting in favor of Lakeway Proposition A. Just over 68% of the 8,403 residents are voting for the transportation bond that will be used for improvements to streets, sidewalks, pathways, and bike and pedestrian systems.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0