The North Bank Trail is a nonmotorized path for bikers and pedestrians that stretches from Spring Lake to Marne. Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker

The next phase of expansions to the North Bank Trail in Crockery Township will now be funded for another 10 years after voters approved a millage for it Tuesday.

The vote of approval was a close call, with about 55 percent of township voters in favor of the millage, Township Supervisor Erik Erhorn said Tuesday night.