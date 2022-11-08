Read full article on original website
AMC’s Talking Dead Launches Its NFT Collection
The popular live after-show, AMC’s Talking Dead, is releasing a limited phygital NFT collection for fans of the show. The collection will launch through an auction and include eleven, one-of-one NFTs complemented by unique autographed physical items. Starting Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8 pm PT, fans will have the chance to own a part of the TV show’s history. Fans will be able to place bids on the iconic NFT pieces through the auction conducted on Opensea.
3D NFT Artist Amy Kilner Launches Disruptive Design House Skyhi
Leading 3D NFT artist Amy Kilner has launched her new venture—a “disruptive” design house called Skyhi. The firm will bring together graphic designers, motion designers, NFT artists, and 3D designers to help Web3 brands tell their stories. At the same time, it functions as a talent representative agency helping creators stand out.
Skinniness is back in fashion, but did it ever really go away? | Eva Wiseman
The style press might be reporting that ‘thin is in’, but lurking behind the headlines is alarming knowledge that the continuing obsession has been there all along, says Eva Wiseman
3LAU Taken To Court By “Walk Away” Collaborator Over NFT Proceeds
Music NFT pioneer 3Lau is facing accusations that claim he did not pay fellow “Walk Away” collaborator Luna Aura her fair share of the major $11 million NFT sale. Luna has further claimed that the DJ/Producer has paid only an upfront $25,000 fee against the song. This constitutes a breach of contract, according to Luna Aura, who claims she has a 50% stake in the song. Read on to learn more about the lawsuit!
OpenSea Bows To NFT Community Pressure On Creator Royalty Fees
Much to the relief of NFT creators, OpenSea today announced it will continue to enforce royalties on its collections. The announcement comes amid severe backlash from the community when the marketplace considered introducing optional royalties earlier this week. The move came after multiple other NFT marketplaces either made creator royalties optional or outright rejected them.
Dmitri Cherniak Exhibits “Light Years” Collection at Paris Photo
Starting today, Canadian artist Dmitri Cherniak will exhibit his generative art collection “Light Years” at Paris Photo, an international art fair. The collection consists of 100 unique NFTs, each accompanied by a physical silver gelatin print. Additionally, the collection will debut in Paris from November 10 to 13.
FVCKRENDER Avant Arte Drop Features Phygital Sculptures
FVCKRENDER is back, and he is teaming up with the creative marketplace Avant Arte. The latest artwork is two phygital sculptures in his unique futuristic style. The sculptures – FEEL// and TOUCHED// – are physical artworks with accompanying NFTs. There are 12 FEEL// works for $4248 each and 20 TOUCHED// at $3326. You can purchase these incredible pieces of FVCKRENDER art via the Avant Arte NFT marketplace.
Join the fun at Beauty Beat’s luxe festival
Expert panels, big brands and generous goody bags all make the UK’s only beauty festival dedicated to people of colour a special event. Plus, a great skin serum and festive candles
