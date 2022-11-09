ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Purple Row

The Rockies have to leave the Cron Zone

It’s time to exit the Cron Zone. As much as I have enjoyed watching C.J. Cron’s monstrous homers over the last two years, and the Rockies needed his power to provide 19% of the Rockies homers in 2022 and 17% of their homers over the last two years, it’s time to turn first base over to the next generation.
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Names Two NL Teams That Could Sign Anthony Rizzo in Free Agency

After opting out of his contract with the Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is a free agent. As much as New York is eager to bring their first baseman and clubhouse leader back for 2023 and beyond, Rizzo can now listen to other teams, possibly landing with a new club this winter.
NBC Chicago

Cubs Make Free Agent Willson Contreras Qualifying Offer

Cubs make Willson Contreras qualifying offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As expected, the Cubs made a qualifying offer to free agent catcher Willson Contreras before Thursday's deadline. Contreras is expected to reject it in the coming days, though he has until Tuesday to do so. Contreras is one...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Tampa Bay Rays Should Target Abreu, Rizzo After Ji-Man Choi Trade

As has become almost expected of the Tampa Bay Rays, the club traded a fan favorite, Thursday afternoon. The Rays dealt first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the Pittsburgh Pirates for 24-year-old, right-handed pitching prospect Jack Hartman. A lifetime .203 hitter against lefties, Choi had become a platoon player that mostly...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
iheart.com

AJ Preller Talks Padres Priorities & SS Depth "It's A Good Problem To Have

Padres general manager A.J. Preller discussed the team's biggest priorities as free agency begins, if he expects Jurickson Profar and Nick Martinez to return, the plan for Fernando Tatis Jr when he returns, extending Yu Darvish & long term future for Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Is Luis Campusano big-league...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox re-sign relievers Oddanier Mosqueda, Michael Gettys to minor-league deals

The Red Sox have re-signed relievers Oddanier Mosqueda and Michael Gettys to minor-league deals for the 2023 season, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Mosqueda, 23, spent the entirety of the 2022 campaign with Double-A Portland. The Venezuelan-born left-hander posted a 4.30 FIP — but much more respectable 4.05 FIP and 3.40 xFIP — with 76 strikeouts to 20 walks over 45 appearances (58 2/3 innings) for the Sea Dogs.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cubs Roster Moves: 7 Players Outrighted, Franmil Reyes and Others Elect Free Agency

The Chicago Cubs were busy shedding names from their 40-man roster on Thursday. The team announced that they outrighted seven players to Triple-A Iowa. Those names include midseason acquisition Franmil Reyes, utility infielder David Bote, and outfielder Narciso Crook for the position players. On the pitching side, Alec Mills, Steven Brault, Brad Wieck, and Anderson Espinoza were among the group.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy