It’s time to exit the Cron Zone. As much as I have enjoyed watching C.J. Cron’s monstrous homers over the last two years, and the Rockies needed his power to provide 19% of the Rockies homers in 2022 and 17% of their homers over the last two years, it’s time to turn first base over to the next generation.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO