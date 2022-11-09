Read full article on original website
Purple Row
The Rockies have to leave the Cron Zone
It’s time to exit the Cron Zone. As much as I have enjoyed watching C.J. Cron’s monstrous homers over the last two years, and the Rockies needed his power to provide 19% of the Rockies homers in 2022 and 17% of their homers over the last two years, it’s time to turn first base over to the next generation.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Names Two NL Teams That Could Sign Anthony Rizzo in Free Agency
After opting out of his contract with the Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is a free agent. As much as New York is eager to bring their first baseman and clubhouse leader back for 2023 and beyond, Rizzo can now listen to other teams, possibly landing with a new club this winter.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign two pitchers to Major League roster, speedy outfielder opts for free agency
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hard at work setting the table for a busy off-season. Whether it be trades to bolster specific position groups or offloading some big contracts, Cashman has his hands full, let alone the potential contract extension for star slugger Aaron Judge. However, the...
Cubs Make Free Agent Willson Contreras Qualifying Offer
Cubs make Willson Contreras qualifying offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As expected, the Cubs made a qualifying offer to free agent catcher Willson Contreras before Thursday's deadline. Contreras is expected to reject it in the coming days, though he has until Tuesday to do so. Contreras is one...
Chicago Cubs one of the ‘most active’ teams in MLB free agent shortstops market
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly one of the organizations working the hardest to land a top talent among the shortstops
Despite Donaldson’s Return, The 2023 Yankees Should Look A Lot Different
Whether it was the end-of-season press conference last week, or Brian Cashman speaking to the media at the GM meetings, it seems all but confirmed that Josh Donaldson will return to the Yankees in 2023. It makes a lot of sense because Donaldson is coming off a disappointing year offensively...
Yardbarker
Tampa Bay Rays Should Target Abreu, Rizzo After Ji-Man Choi Trade
As has become almost expected of the Tampa Bay Rays, the club traded a fan favorite, Thursday afternoon. The Rays dealt first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the Pittsburgh Pirates for 24-year-old, right-handed pitching prospect Jack Hartman. A lifetime .203 hitter against lefties, Choi had become a platoon player that mostly...
iheart.com
AJ Preller Talks Padres Priorities & SS Depth "It's A Good Problem To Have
Padres general manager A.J. Preller discussed the team's biggest priorities as free agency begins, if he expects Jurickson Profar and Nick Martinez to return, the plan for Fernando Tatis Jr when he returns, extending Yu Darvish & long term future for Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Is Luis Campusano big-league...
Yardbarker
Red Sox re-sign relievers Oddanier Mosqueda, Michael Gettys to minor-league deals
The Red Sox have re-signed relievers Oddanier Mosqueda and Michael Gettys to minor-league deals for the 2023 season, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Mosqueda, 23, spent the entirety of the 2022 campaign with Double-A Portland. The Venezuelan-born left-hander posted a 4.30 FIP — but much more respectable 4.05 FIP and 3.40 xFIP — with 76 strikeouts to 20 walks over 45 appearances (58 2/3 innings) for the Sea Dogs.
Yardbarker
Cubs Roster Moves: 7 Players Outrighted, Franmil Reyes and Others Elect Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs were busy shedding names from their 40-man roster on Thursday. The team announced that they outrighted seven players to Triple-A Iowa. Those names include midseason acquisition Franmil Reyes, utility infielder David Bote, and outfielder Narciso Crook for the position players. On the pitching side, Alec Mills, Steven Brault, Brad Wieck, and Anderson Espinoza were among the group.
