Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
Yardbarker
World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Watch: Scott Boras showers Carlos Correa with an embarrassing amount of compliments
Find someone who talks about you like superagent Scott Boras talks about his client, free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa. On Wednesday at the MLB general manager meetings, Boras pumped up Correa, comparing his talents to the lasting power of famous designer brands like Dior, Hermes, Louis IV and Prada. While Boras'...
Yardbarker
10 free agent outfielders for the White Sox to consider
With free agency officially beginning this afternoon, the White Sox will be able to get to work on completing their team for the 2023 season. With AJ Pollock officially opting out of his contract, the White Sox enter the offseason with Luis Robert as their only *true* outfielder on the roster. While Oscar Colas is likely to be an option at some point at the position, the White Sox will need to build some depth while also finding a top-of-the-line option to get most of the at-bats in left field.
Yardbarker
Yankees could trade starting infielder for pitching support
The New York Yankees, represented by Brian Cashman, have been in discussion regarding trades at the GM meetings in Las Vegas this week. Cashman specifically noted that he’s discussed his abundance of infielders and spoken about prospective deals that could go through with free agency opening up. Out of...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario
I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
Yardbarker
Mets Rumors: Michael Conforto could receive contract extension
Some of the latest free agency buzz surrounding the New York Mets is their reported interest in recent seven-year Met, Michael Conforto. Of course, this comes roughly a year-and-a-half after Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, advised him to turn down a mega $100 million dollar-plus contract extension with the Mets.
Yardbarker
Agent Scott Boras Likes the Halos as a Landing Spot for his Clients
Scott Boras is MLB's super agent. He's by far the most well known agent among fans, and every offseason, he seems to be the star of the show. That's no different this year, as many of his clients are among the best on the open market. As always, he's going to work to get them the best contracts and most amount of money that he can can — no matter the team, and no matter the owner.
Yardbarker
Brewers’ offseason: Who could trade for Corbin Burnes and what does a potential deal look like?
The Milwaukee Brewers would prefer not to deal Corbin Burnes. However, being a small market team and Burnes likely commanding a 6-year, $180 million-type deal, the Cy Young winner is likely destined to play elsewhere. The logical move is to trade Burnes for a big return. After seeing what a...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Has A Clear Message About An Offseason Goal
The St. Louis Cardinals figure to be a team that is prepared to have a busy offseason. The team won 93 games during the regular season and captured their first NL Central title since 2019. However, this does not mean that there aren’t holes to fill. The departures of...
Yardbarker
Texas Rangers reportedly targeting three of the top pitchers in MLB free agency
With MLB free agency now open, the Texas Rangers seem to have designs on landing at least one of the top pitchers in this year’s market. Last winter, the Rangers made a big splash by snatching up two of the best everyday players on the MLB free-agent market. The organization gave stars Corey Seager and Marcus Semien a combined $500 million over the next decade in an attempt to have their first winning seasons since 2016. Unfortunately, that did not happen.
Yardbarker
James Click aired ‘grievances’ with Astros after one-year offer?
The Houston Astros just won the World Series, and they already are making a big move to their front office. The Astros announced on Friday that they and general manager James Click were parting ways. “We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a...
Yardbarker
These Two Teams Reportedly Red Sox's Biggest Threat In Xander Bogaerts Sweepstakes
Xander Bogaert's free agency market is starting to heat up and not in the best way for the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts and the Red Sox have been unable to come to terms on a new deal so far and although there have been conversations between the two sides, no progress reportedly has been made.
Yardbarker
Angels Have A Pitching Reinforcement On The Way In 2023
One of the main reasons the Los Angeles Angels have struggled over the past several years has been their lack of pitching depth. Unfortunately, signing Noah Syndergaard, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Ryan Tepera did not work out for the Halos in 2022. Despite that, the team does have a...
Yardbarker
Will Brewers pursue Justin Turner for a second consecutive offseason?
Last offseason, the Brewers offered free agent Justin Turner a multiyear contract. He ended up turning it down and returning to the Dodgers on a two-year deal with an option for the 2023 season. The Dodgers have elected to turn down the $16M option, making Turner a free agent for the second consecutive offseason. That begs the question, will the Brewers pursue him again this offseason?
Yardbarker
Angels: Fans React to Aaron Judge Beating Out Shohei Ohtani for MLBPA Awards
After an impressive season breaking the all-time AL home run record, Aaron Judge beat out Shohei Ohtani for two of the MLBPA's Players Choice Awards. Judge was definitely deserving of the awards, but Shohei Ohtani also made a strong case to win. The two-way star set a career-best 2.33 ERA...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: LA Showing Interest in All-Star Starting Pitcher
In 2022, Anderson went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA, and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He also took a no-hit bid into the 9th inning against these Angels back in June, only to have Shohei Ohtani break it up. Since Anderson has the qualifying...
Yardbarker
2 Cardinals Stars Rake In Yet Another Set Of Honors
The St. Louis Cardinals are no strangers to reeling in important hardware at the end of seasons. Last season, St. Louis had five players win Gold Glove Awards. This year, both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado had outstanding seasons, which were enough to put them both in the conversation for the National League MVP Award.
Yardbarker
The Mets Made A Sneaky Depth Move This Week
With MLB free agency set to begin at 5 p.m. Eastern Time today, the New York Mets made a little depth move on Wednesday, claiming left-hander Tayler Saucedo off of waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. The 29-year-old appeared in four games for the Blue Jays in 2022, posting a...
Yardbarker
Yankees Fan Proposes Interesting Offseason Idea
The New York Yankees may have an opening in their starting rotation this offseason. The rotation is already solid, featuring Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Frankie Montas. But there could be room for a major signing. Among the top starting pitchers available is left-hander Carlos Rodon, who followed...
