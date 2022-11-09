Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
First Kurdish QB in Middle Tennessee sees huge community support
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shivan Abdullah is not only the starting quarterback, kicker, and punter for Cane Ridge High School. He’s also believed to be the first Kurdish player in the role of starting quarterback in Middle Tennessee history. “I’ve never seen this ever, and I’ve been asking guys...
WKRN
Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers
Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
WSMV
Local non-profit helps homeless veterans
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is moving into his second term focused on building better roads and workforce development throughout the state. People in Cheatham County came to Pleasant View Baptist Church on Thursday to help four students recovering from a deadly car accident a month ago.
New Titans stadium renderings include first-of-its-kind wraparound porches
New renderings have been released giving another look into the future of the Titans stadium, but there's still a long way to go until the development and funding plans are finally approved.
WSMV
Tennfold Brewing offers a great family atmosphere to the community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Tennfold Brewing opened in March of 2020 but decided to not let the pandemic get them down. They found ways to serve the community during the pandemic and they are now a place the community loves. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo shows us the brewery and menu items.
WSMV
There is a workout for everyone at Row House
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Row House has two locations in our area, Sylvan Park and Cool Springs. It is a workout for all levels, and you go at your own pace during the classes. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo learned how it all works.
WSMV
Tennessee Lottery player wins $800,000 in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot, the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee. A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro has won $800,000, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased this week at a Publix store located at...
'Rocky Top' plays at CMA Awards thanks to Peyton Manning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning wouldn't be Peyton Manning without mentioning Rocky Top whenever he gets the chance. So, when Manning came on stage with country singer and Georgia Bulldogs fan Luke Bryan during the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, it was no surprise the Sheriff paid homage to his alma mater.
WSMV
MNPD to unveil new helicopters
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of two new Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) helicopters is scheduled to be unveiled on Monday, Nov. 14., according to a release. Mayor John Cooper and MNPD Chief John Drake will reveal the aircraft, an Airbus H125, together. The two aircrafts are part of Mayor...
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville
Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.
NFD extinguishes East Nashville apartment fire
The Nashville Fire Department extinguished an apartment fire Thursday morning on South 8th Street.
First look inside $15,000-a-night luxury suite, restaurant with Michelin-star chef at Four Seasons Nashville
News 2 was able to step inside 2,200 square-feet of lavish living during an exclusive tour of the Four Seasons' presidential suite, as well as check out the hotel's restaurant, featuring a Michelin-star chef.
atozsports.com
How Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel destroyed a silly sports cliché this week
Tennessee Vols fans heard enough clichés (which were often used as excuses) for a lifetime during Butch Jones’ five years in Knoxville. From “brick by brick” to “five-star hearts”, there was never a shortage of corny phrases and clichés from Jones. Fortunately for...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
WKRN
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
Johnny Thompson is tired of students who have slowly taken over his Antioch neighborhood. Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping …. Johnny Thompson is tired of students who have slowly taken over his Antioch neighborhood. TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding …. The rise of electric and...
vegas24seven.com
Statement on the Passing of Jeff Cook
Photo courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Jeff Cook spent a lifetime in music, earning a license as a broadcast engineer before he was old enough to drive a car and working as an on-air radio personality while still in high school,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “He went on to fame, of course, with cousins Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen as a member of multi-platinum band Alabama, moving from barroom stages to sold-out arenas. Everything he did was rooted in his deep love of music, a love he shared with millions.”
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville man loses over 60 pounds to join US Army
CLARKSVILLE, TN – A Clarksville man achieved a longtime goal of joining the U.S. Army after six strenuous weeks of strict dieting and physical conditioning. Austin Daniel dropped 61 pounds to get his weight to 256 pounds to qualify for enlistment. The 27-year-old 2014 Clarksville High School graduate had considered joining the Army for several years but had little hope as his weight moved above 300 pounds.
NFD battles commercial fire on Charlotte Pike
The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike.
wgnsradio.com
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro
The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
wgnsradio.com
Free Meals for Those in Need on Saturday in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Linda Cothern helps to serve meals at a local church…. Cothern says that those in need of food are invited to visit Lighthouse Family Church in Murfreesboro for a free meal this Saturday from 12-Noon to 2-PM (Nov. 12, 2022)... Lighthouse Family Church is at 1108 West College...
Comments / 1