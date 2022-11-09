ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Alessandra Ambrosio Is a Sparkling Goddess As She Teases Fans With the Highest Slit Gown We’ve Ever Seen

Alessandra Ambrosio is the definition of a goddess in this daring, sparkling gown. And the photos only prove that fact further! On Nov 11, Ambrosio shared a series of photos from her appearance at the Glamour Women of the Year event in Mexico with the caption, “Warming up for the party! ✨ #aboutlastnight #GlamourWOTY #MujeresDelAño.” You can see the photos here! In the photos, we see Ambrosio looking radiant in a glittering, silver gown from David Koma that has a high, ruffled slit leading up to the end of her hip bone. She looks like a confident superstar as she pairs it...
The Hill

Hate speech surged on Twitter during first week under Musk’s ownership: report

Hate speech surged during the first week of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter, according to a new report released by the Center for Countering Digital Hate. Social media analytics tool Brandwatch documented that during the week of Oct. 31, the social media platform saw significantly higher numbers of slurs referring to people in the Black, Jewish and LGBT communities, among others.

