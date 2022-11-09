Read full article on original website
Michigan animal shelters are overcrowded and facing capacity issues
The Royal Oak Animal Shelter typically houses about eight kennels with room for 30 cats. But at one point over the summer, the number of dogs nearly doubled. Owner surrenders, abandoned pets and furry “guests” staying longer at the shelter tipped the site into overcrowded territory. "MC Hammer," a cat rescued nearly two years ago from a Royal Oak home that held more than 100, was among them.
High auto plant absenteeism threatens Michigan investment opportunities
Absenteeism rates in Michigan's auto plants are an emerging challenge in the Great Lakes State's bid to secure new, jobs-creating investments that could define the industry for decades. In a letter circulated online last month to United Auto Workers members who work at Stellantis NV’s Warren Truck Assembly Plant building...
Riverview's quest to expand 'Mt. Trashmore' faces uphill battle
Riverview — The city of Riverview’s quest to expand its landfill, a pillar of its tax base, was denied by Wayne County for a third time Monday. The rejection leaves this small Downriver city still searching for a way to avoid a financial meltdown in the next decade, Riverview officials contend.
